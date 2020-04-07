Chargefox adds ultra-rapid EV charging at Ballarat

You might not be driving much lately, but the EV charging rollout is absolutely still happening. Australia’s largest public charging network has just revealled their latest location, the regional Victorian town of Ballarat.

Located at Alfred Square, 1-61 Curtis St, Ballarat Central, the chargers offer close access to many food outlets like Subway, and retail outlets like BigW and JB HiFi.

The Chargefox site features two Australian-made 350kW capable chargers. At an average of 20kWh/100km the 350kW chargers can deliver up to 450km of range in 15 minutes.

The chargers are equipped with both CHAdeMO and CCS2 plug types, making them suitable for all current and future DC-capable EVs, including Tesla Model S and X owners when used with an adapter. Model 3 owners are able to leverage the CCS2 connector.

The rate of charging does change based on the amount of charge you have and the EV you drive, with non on the road capable of the 350kW right now, but that positions Chargefox well for the future. Having the ability to charge at ratio 400km of range in only 15 minutes gets us pretty close to traditional refueling times.

When you do charge, it’s important for many to know that the energy provided to the EV is provided from 100% renewable energy sources.

“This Ballarat location has always been part of our roll out plan and it is one of a number of key charging stations planned to connect Melbourne and Adelaide. Just like petrol stations, these charging stations are an essential service for EV owners, and where possible, we will continue to expand the Chargefox network to help prepare EV drivers for the future. For the time being however, we support the importance of staying closer to home and are pleased to be able to offer this world leading technology to Ballarat locals. This is a strange time for many businesses, but we remain focused on making EV charging as fast, easy and affordable as possible for all Australians. This new site in Ballarat is the next stepping stone on our journey to connect Australia’s major cities for the thousands of EV drivers in the future. Marty Andrews, Chargefox CEO

The ultra-rapid charging network is an investment by the Australian Motoring Services (RACV, NRMA, RACQ, RAC, RAA and RACT), Wilson Transformers and the founder of Carsales, Greg Roebuck. It is supported with grants from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) and the Victorian Government.