Chargefox offers Jaguar I-Pace owners 5 years of free charging

In a very interesting development, the charging network Chargefox have partnernered with Jaguar to offer I-Pace owners free charging for a massive 5 years.
If you were considering the purchase of an I-Pace, you should now factor this dramatic reduction in ongoing costs as part of your purchasing decision.
It’s initiatives like this that will help accelerate the transition to electric vehicles and one that ultimately benefits consumers.
In a positive move for existing owners, the free charging also applies to those who’ve already purchased vehicles.
Charging infrastructure is critical to increasing electric vehicle uptake in Australia and this agreement means Jaguar customers can buy an EV safe in the knowledge it will meet all their expectations.
Not only does this initiative make interstate travel and longer journeys a reality, it also benefits regional areas by extending the ownership and driving experience for our customers living outside capital cities.
With 22 station locations open by the end of the year, range anxiety ceases to be an issue. Drivers will be able to travel without concern for the level of charge in their batteries.Jaguar Land Rover Australia Managing Director, Mark Cameron