Charging ahead: How a surprise EV perk at Quest Shepparton turned a quick overnight into a stress-free drive

Over the weekend, my daughter and I embarked on a road trip to Shepparton. We stayed at the Quest Hotel and found they offered 3x 11kW AC charging bays which enabled my Tesla Model 3 to regain 70km per hour while charging overnight.

The hotel charged a flat fee of $25 which is certainly not the cheapest price to regain expensive, so there somewhat of a convenient charge in doing it this was, I was happy with this as it saved me from the alternative which would have taken time the following day to drive to and sit and wait for the car to be charged, albeit at a faster rate at Tesla’s DC Supercharger.

I plugged in at 6:50PM with 33% state of charge, or 141.36km range remaining. I set my desired charge limit to 90% and stopped thinking about it.

I returned to the car in the morning to a charged car, ready for the drive home to Wodonga. In reality the car was done charging to 89% or 388km (est. range) by 10:14PM.

In total, I added 38.92kWh and at $25, this works out to be around A$0.64 per kWh. This isn’t bad, but is more than the cheapest option of at-home charging which typically costs A$0.25–A$0.30 and closer to the fastest, most expensive public DC fast charging option which ranges between A$0.50–A$0.70.

Ultimately this was premium I was prepared to pay and each of us will need to make a value judgement, but what is certainly true is that this didn’t cost Quest anywhere near $25 for the energy I consumed, turning their free parking into a profit center.

The 11kW AC charging was done thanks to a Wallbox charger, and while I was offered a charging cable by the hotel, I had brought and used my own.

Their setup was really well done, with 1 point close to the hotel and 2 further down. All 3 bays offered bollards with signs that allows you to reserve the bay once you’ve confirmed with reception (usually at check-in). I only stayed overnight, but for the duration of my stay I could have charged as many times as I wanted in for that $25 in the 24hr period.

The charge was automatically added to my invoice and payment was made as part of the same transaction for the room. This made the experience incredibly convenient and something more hotels should offer.

As someone who typically plans in quite a lot of detail, this was something I got lucky on, I didn’t consciously select the Quest because of its EV charging, but I also didn’t see it listed on their website, this is definitely something they should promote more and even have the box to select during the reservation process.

When travelling other times, I’ve found myself having to ask to use the standard wall outlet charging, one time running a charger off their pool shed (after confirming this was ok).

So while there may be cheaper options, I certainly valued the time this gave back to me and when travelling with little ones, you’d rather spend time with them instead of sitting at a charger unnecessarily.

Some other notes about charging in Shepparton, we walked by an Evie charger in the center of town, which I’ve charged at in the past. Unfortunately, a Holden Ute was parked in one of the two charging bays.

At one stage, there was a GWM PHEV charging, consuming the other charging spot. This is another example of charger availability being limited when there’s only 2 bays. Thankfully Tesla has a 6-bay Supercharger nearby, however when I passed by that on the way out of town, there was a non-Tesla consuming 2 bays due to the charge point location and they’ve placed a recycling containing directly adjacent to the left-most charging bay, which encouraged ICE holes to consume more charging bays.

One promising sight was a solar carpark, next to the Tenpin bowling site. This is great to see, doubling the functionality of the same footprint. Not only do the cars underneath get the protection they seek from the sun and rain (possibly hail), but the business also gets to leverage the roof space to reduce their energy bills. I really hope this quickly becomes the standard.