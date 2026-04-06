Charging queues return as Easter road trips test Australia’s EV infrastructure

The great Australian road trip is a rite of passage for many families during the Easter long weekend, but as we move into 2026, those journeys are increasingly being powered by electricity rather than petrol. While the shift to EVs is a positive for the environment and our hip pockets, this weekend has highlighted some familiar growing pains that come with such a rapid transition.

For those travelling between Melbourne and Sydney, the transit through Albury-Wodonga is a critical leg of the journey that often dictates the flow of the entire trip. Despite the region hosting one of the largest charging hubs in the country, the Albury Supercharger was pushed to its limits this Easter Monday as holidaymakers flocked home in record numbers.

EV owners arriving at the Commercial Club Albury were met with a sight we hoped was a thing of the past: a significant queue of vehicles waiting for a plug. At one point this evening, the Tesla app reported a wait time of more than 25 minutes for a stall, which is a frustrating bottleneck for families just trying to get back to their own beds.

With 16 stalls capable of delivering up to 300 kW, this site is a powerhouse of infrastructure that usually handles daily traffic with ease. However, even 16 stalls aren’t enough when a massive surge of holidaymakers all decide to top up at the same time, proving that peak demand still poses a challenge for the network.

One of the biggest changes in the last two years is the diversity of vehicles at these charging locations, which has shifted the dynamic of the Supercharger network significantly. Tesla has opened up much of its infrastructure to other brands, and we are seeing that play out in real-time as a variety of makes and models share the same stalls.

📸Lisa Kelly shared a photo on Facebook today showing a line of vehicles snaking up the ramp to the first-floor chargers at the Commercial Club. The queue didn’t just consist of Model 3s and Model Ys; there were plenty of non-Tesla EVs waiting their turn, highlighting how the “Tesla network” is now effectively the “everyone network.”

A few years ago, we saw similar headlines about charging chaos during peak holiday periods, which prompted a wave of investment. In response, we saw significant co-investment in charging infrastructure through the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) and various government grants aimed at regional connectivity.

For a while, it seemed like the rollout of new chargers was finally keeping ahead of the demand curve, but that lead appears to have evaporated this weekend. Locations like Euroa and Holbrook also saw significant congestion today, suggesting the issue is systemic along our major corridors rather than limited to a single faulty site.

The reality is that while we have more chargers than ever, we also have a record number of EVs on the road competing for those spots. The timing of this congestion is no coincidence, as the appetite for electric vehicles in Australia is at an all-time high, driven by a wider variety of affordable models entering the market.

Official VFACTS sales numbers for March are expected to be released tomorrow, and early indicators suggest they will show massive year-on-year growth. When you combine those new sales with the existing fleet, our highway infrastructure is being tested like never before, especially during the high-pressure environment of a long weekend.

Part of the problem isn’t just the number of chargers, but how we manage the psychology of the holiday charge during peak periods. Seasoned EV drivers know that you should only charge as much as you need to reach your next destination or home to keep the line moving.

However, during a busy long weekend, many drivers opt to charge to 100% to avoid another stop, which slows down the entire line significantly. A battery charges much faster between 10% and 80% than it does for that final 20%, and that extra time spent on the stall directly impacts every other driver in the queue.

The scenes in Albury today serve as a reminder that our transition to electric transport is still very much a work in progress. While the A$40 million recently pledged by the government for regional fast chargers will help, the physical rollout of these sites takes time and coordination.

We likely need to see more “super hubs” with 20 or 30 stalls at key transit points if we want to eliminate queues entirely during these rare peak windows. Until then, EV owners may need to plan their trips with a bit more flexibility, perhaps choosing to charge at off-peak times or seeking out less popular chargers slightly off the main highway.

Despite the wait times, most drivers we spoke to remain optimistic about the move away from internal combustion and the long-term benefits of the switch. The cost savings of charging versus paying for premium unleaded remain a huge drawcard for Australian families, even if it means a slightly longer stop on Easter Monday.

As the network continues to mature and software improves to better manage stall occupancy, these peak-period bottlenecks should eventually become a footnote in our automotive history. For now, if you are heading home from your Easter break, be sure to check your app before you pull into a major hub to see what the live status looks like.

“With fuel prices rising, every EV on the road is doing something simple but powerful – taking pressure off fuel supply for the people who need it most.” Julie Delvecchio, Chief Executive, Electric Vehicle Council.

The March sales data arriving tomorrow will likely confirm what we saw on the ground this weekend: Australia is buying EVs at a cracking pace.

Now the infrastructure needs to shift back into high gear to keep up with that demand and ensure the great Australian road trip remains as seamless as possible.

For more information, head to https://www.tesla.com/en_au/supercharger