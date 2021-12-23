Check out Amazon Australia’s Boxing Day sales (going live on Christmas Eve)

Amazon Australia has today announced its annual Boxing Day sale will kick off early on December 24, giving customers more time to shop and save big across the holidays. The event will run for five whole days from 00:01 AEDT, December 24 to 11:59 AEDT, December 28.
Customers can find incredible savings and discounts across every category, including electronics, homewares, beauty, toys, fashion, and many more with tens of thousands of products at discounted prices in the Boxing Day sale.
“We’re excited to give customers early access to our Boxing Day sale, and score incredible deals across all categories from books, to fashion, electronics, toys and more,” said Janet Menzies, Country Manager, Amazon Australia. “Whether you still have something to check off your wish list, have your eye on summer holiday essentials, or you’re looking to fulfil a New Year’s resolution, there’s something for everyone in our Boxing Day sale.”
A sneak peek at the deals and savings
Customers can find Boxing Day deals from December 24 at amazon.com.au/boxingday. The deals included below—and many more—will be available on various dates and times between December 24 and December 28, while supplies last. Some deals may be exclusive to Prime Australia members.
Must Have Electronics
- Up to 50% off RRP on Garmin smartwatches
- Save up to $500 off RRP on select Samsung devices
- Save up to 40% of RRP on select Withings devices
- Save on Nokia mobile phones
- Save up to 40% off RRP on select gaming laptops from ASUS, MSI and DELL
- Save up to 40% off RRP on select DELL, ACER, ASUS and MSI Windows laptops
- Save up to 50% off RRP on select Chromebooks
- Save up to 40% off RRP on select business and gaming monitors from DELL, ACER, BENQ and LENOVO
- Save up to 50% off RRP on select Western Digital and Sandisk storage devices
- Up to $400 off RRP on select DJI Drones & accessories
- Up to 35% off RRP on select Nikon cameras, lenses & accessories
- Save on Panasonic cameras & electronics
- Up to 60% off RRP on select tripods, backpacks & camera accessories
- Save 15% off RRP on Apple AirPods (2nd Gen)
- Save 52% off RRP on select Sennheiser headphones
- Save 33% off RRP on select Jabra noise cancelling earbuds
- Save 20% off on RRP on Nvidia Shield Pro
- Save on Xgimi projectors
- Up to 37% off RRP on Yamaha sound bars, home theatre & earphones
- Save on select SoundPEATS earbuds
- Save on select Anker products
- Save on select ROMOSS power banks
- Save on select Edifier active speakers
- Save on select TWS earphones
- Save on select iClever Kids Headphones
- Save on select UGREEN cables
- Save on select HUION graphic tablet
- Save on select Philips 55inch OLED Ambilight TV
- Save on select Reolink PoE system
Beauty
- Save on select fragrance brands like Calvin Klein, Hugo Boss, Vera Wang and more
- Save on select Skincare Brands like Nivea, Neutrogena & Weleda
- Save on Philips beauty range
- Save on select Salon Nail and Premium makeup brands like OPI, Dermablend, Jane Iredale and more
- Save on select Premium Salon Haircare brands like Olaplex, Nioxin, Paul Mitchell and more
- Save on select beauty brands including COSRX Banila Co and Shiseido
- Save on select All Natural Advice Vitamin C serum
For the Home
- Save up to 30% off RRP on the InstantPot range
- Save 25% off on select Sunbeam and FoodSaver kitchen essentials
- Boxing Day savings on selected Philips range
- Save 30% off RRP on Philips Air Fryer Premium XXL
- Save 26% off RRP on Phillips Series 2200 Classic Milk Frother Fully Automatic Espresso Coffee Machine
- Boxing Day savings on selected Tefal range
- Save on a full range of Corelle dinnerware essentials
- Save on select Tontine pillows, quilts, and bedding
- Save 56% off RRP on Black iRobot e515000 Roomba e5 Robot vacuum cleaner
- Save on select ECOVACS vaccum cleaners
- Save on select ASAKUKI diffusers
- Save on select Boomjoy cleaning products
- Save on select Arovec products
Sports
- Boxing Day savings on Coleman tents, sleeping bags and more
Automotive
- Save 30% off RRP on select NOCO products
- Save select Autoglym car care products
- Save on select Mothers car care products
- Save on select Turtle Wax car care products
- Save on Vantrue N2 PRO dash cam
- Save on GOOLOO jump starter
Garden and Tools
- Save up to 48% off RRP on select Bosch Lawn & Garden essentials
- Save up to 36% off RRP on a range of Bosch Drills, Vacuum’s, Self-Levellers, and accessories
- Save 25% off RRP on select Dremel essentials
- Save up to 25% off RRP on Bosch cordless essentials
Toys We Love
- Save on select TRANSFORMERS
- Save on select dolls including Barbie
- Save on select REMOKING toys
Furry Friends
- Prime Members save on select Pro Plan premium pet food
- Save on pet treats from Greenies, Schmackos, Optimum and more
- Save on litter from Breeders Choice and more
- Save on select Zenify pet products
Video games and accessories
- Up to 30% off RRP on Oculus products
- Save on Atari VCS Black Walnut all-in-one bundle
- Save on select gaming chairs
Shoes, Clothing, Watches
- Great savings on select fashion clothing from Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Champion, Deus Ex Machina and Ben Sherman
- Great savings on select activewear and sports clothing from Nike, Puma, Canterbury and The North Face
- Save on select Bonds clothing, underwear and socks
- Deals on select shoes from Nike, Adidas, New Balance, Puma, Skechers, Crocs, Hush Puppies, Fila, Ecco and Wild Rhino
- Great deals on select watches from Fossil, Emporio Armani and Seiko
Luggage
- Great prices on select luggage from Samsonite and American Tourister
- Save on select kids ride on suitcases from Trunki
Pantry Food and Drinks
- Save on select Red Bull
- Save on L’OR, Moccona & Harris Coffee
- Save on select T2
- Save on select Frantelle water
- Save on select beverages from Pepsi, Solo, Sunkist and Mountain Dew
- Save on select Uncle Ben’s Original Rice
Health, Household and Personal Care
- Save on select Palmolive Hand Wash
- Save on Philips Male Grooming Range
- Save on select Panasonic Personal Care
- Save on select Panasonic Batteries
- Save on select Fairy dishwashing tablets
- Save on select Pampers nappies
- Save on select Braun grooming appliances
- Save on select Oral-B products
- Save on select RENPHO Massager
- Save on select Breo Massager
Baby
- Save on Tommee Tippee parent favourites
- Save on Infasecure car seats
- Save on select Waterwipes
- Save on select Cubo Ai Plus Smart baby monitor
- Save on select Haakaa baby products
Prime Member Deals
- Prime Members save 20% on wide range of Amazon Basics
- Prime Members save on select Ultimate Ears wireless speakers
- Prime Members get $100 credit when purchasing select Fujifilm cameras
- Prime Members save on Further Southern Spirits x Matt Moran gin and whiskey
- Prime Members save on select on Hugs and Bubs nappies
- Prime Members save on select Soul Nutrition
Additional Tips for Shopping on Amazon.com.au and Ways to Save This Season
- Shop with Alexa: Add to your shopping list, ask for product recommendations, and track your delivery, all by asking Alexa. Plus, to shop holiday deals just say, “Alexa, what are my deals?”
- Subscribe and Save: Use Subscribe and Save for savings on repeat purchases, including everything from everyday essentials for the home to pet supplies and other products you’ll need throughout the holiday season and through the new year.
- Become an Amazon Prime member: Prime offers the best of shopping, savings, and entertainment to make the holiday season more fun and convenient. With Amazon Prime, members have access to free delivery on Prime eligible orders. Customers who do not have Prime can enjoy free delivery on eligible orders above $39 when shipped by Amazon AU. New customers in Australia can join Prime at amazon.com.au/prime with Amazon’s 30-day free trial, and then pay AU$6.99 a month, or save with an annual membership at AU$59. Learn more at amazon.com.au/prime.
- Choice and Control Over Deliveries: Whether road-tripping to see family, staying home and need a secure delivery location, or sending a gift to a loved one or friend, customers can choose to have their order delivered to one of more than 800 Amazon Lockers and Counters around Australia. Conveniently located at banks, shopping centres, newsagents and petrol stations Amazon’s secure parcel pick up points give customers control over when and where they collect their order and is free for Prime members.
- Extended Returns Window: Amazon has also announced an extended change of mind returns window for the holiday season with most of the items purchased between October 1 and December 31 able to be returned for change of mind until January 31, 2022.
For a full list of tips for shopping on Amazon.com.au and ways to save this season, visit the About Amazon blog.