Back in July, as Tesla ramped up production of the Model 3, I wrote about the challenge of making your Tesla stand out from tens of thousands of others.

It seems TechJunkie on YouTube has found a way to make sure his Model 3 is unique, wrap it in Holographic Chrome. It’s certainly not the first car to receive this treatment, but it is believed to be the first Tesla Model 3, making it fairly unique.

The chrome and rainbow effect is quite striking as the camera moves past the car, you see the angles of the body work reflected in a way that really catches the eye.

The clip is filmed at night, so while there’s hotspots from the street lights, we’re not sure how well this would work in direct sunlight. Likely result would be pretty blinding to oncoming traffic.

Still the wrap is unique and there’s definitely no mistaking your car for another at the shopping center.