Chinese UMIDIGI joins Huawei and Oppo in chasing the Australian mobile market

Australians love their smartphones and the Chinese companies have certainly made their impact in recent years. Given the success of brands like Huawei and Oppo here, it’s not surprising there’s now another Chinese player entering the race.

UMIDIGI is one of the most popular Chinese smartphone brands, established in 2012, they’re currently selling products and services in more than 120 countries across the world.

Recently UMIDIGI has marked its entry into the Australian e-commerce market and launched its official online store on the largest local online retailer — Ebay and Amazon.

In collaboration with Ebay and Amazon in Australia, UMIDIGI plans to provide diversified high-quality smartphones with nice price to fit Australian users needs. This means they have no plans to offer products at retail, instead of relying on online sales which Aussie are increasingly comfortable with.

Competition is always great for the market and the days where Samsung and Apple dominate the market are well and truly behind us.

UMIDIGI focuses on e-commerce, making available its devices on online platforms. The e-commerce sales strategy can help keep prices down by eliminating the costs of operating bricks & mortar stores. Cutting out middlemen from the distribution chain has also reduced the threat of counterfeiting its products.

UMIDIGI has announced its new entry-level phone UMIDIGI A5 Pro, which features an ultra wide-angle triple camera in a budget phone under AU$200. There’s also a mega 4150mAh battery, Sony camera technology and a 6.3″ FHD+ display running 2280 x 1080.

It comes with Stock Android 9.0, something many wish they could get on great hardware, but outside the Pixel line, is almost impossible to find. There’s also dual-sim + microSD card slots, and even an 8-core processor. It’s kind of ridiculous how many features are on offer for this price.

To ensure Aussie consumers have confidence in buying UMIDIGI, they have a very clear after-sales policy.

If the product did not meet your expectations, you can request for refund or exchange within 7 days from the date of delivery(buyer will responsible for the freight fees for returning). If the product is defective (not man-made defective) when you receive it within 15 days, you can return to UMIDIGI and get a full refund or replacement. UMIDIGI will responsible for the freight fees. Beyond the 15 days but within 1 year warranty, a full refund is not available, but part refund or repair is acceptable. You are responsible for the return-to-UMIDIGI shipping fees and UMIDIGI will bear the freight of repaired units. Note: If the product is manmade defective, refund or replacement is not available. Within Warranty, the repair is acceptable, but you are responsible for any of the service charge, shipping cost and other fees.

More information at https://www.umidigi.com