Circles.Life is offering 100GB of data for $30pm, more than enough to watch 12 full-length Star Wars Movies on May 4th

Circles.Life is an MVNO that leverages the Optus network to provide 4G mobile plans. As Aussies continue to consume an increasing amount of data, their new discounted plan may suit the data-hungry mobile user.

As we approach the end of April, we’ll soon be celebrating the annual celebration for Star Wars fans, and Circles.Life is joining in. May the 4th is regularly celebrated with a movie marathon and the 12 full-length Star Wars movies are available to stream through Disney+ in Australia.

Sure, it’d take take a little over 27 hours to get through and a few buckets of popcorn, but for those who like a challenge, get after it. If we take a look at how much data would be required to stream 27 hours of Star Wars, the math works out to be approximately 3GB of data for an hour of HD streaming. This leaves us with a total of 81GB of data, required to stream the whole marathon.

This May the 4th, Circles.Life are offering a discounted rate, using the code MAYTHE4TH, to get a massive 100GB of mobile data for just $30, which is one hell of a deal. This correlates to a saving $8 per month, every month, for 12 months.

That’s enough for you to stream every single Star Wars movie on your mobile phone and still have enough to cover your daily social media routine for the rest of the month.

By comparison, I’m currently paying $55 for 40GB of mobile data with a competitor, so at more than twice the data allowance for $25 less per month, it’s certainly an appealing offer.

Make sure you get in quick, as the offer runs ends 17 May 2021 at 9PM AEDT.