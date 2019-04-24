Coloured Sonos could be the perfect mother’s day gift

May 12th is approaching quickly and if you’re stuck for a Mother’s Day gift, then you may want to consider this. Priced at $349, the HAY speaker is a result of a collaboration between Danish design duo HAY and Sonos.

While the standard range of Sonos speakers comes in just black and white, these coloured options come in vivid red, forest green, pale yellow, baby pink and light grey.

This is perfect for the mum in your life who loves music, who has a favourite colour and wants to inject some colour into their life. Far too many electronics are only available in safe colours, which doesn’t speak to people’s love of colour and flair.

If you buy the speaker, you get all the great features of a Sonos One, like built-in Alexa support to control the speaker with your voice. Alternatively, you can control the speaker using the Sonos app and connect it to apps like Spotify, Pocketcasts (great if your mum’s a podcast lover), TuneIn and many, many more.

Personally, I have 2 Sonos One’s as rear speakers for the home theatre in the lounge, but the Sonos One would be at home in a Home Office, Kitchen, Bedroom or even sheltered outdoor area.

The HAY for Sonos One can be purchased on sonos.com, at HAY store in Sydney and Cult Design in Melbourne.