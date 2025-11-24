Common sense prevails: Government scraps proposed 70km/h country road speed limit

In a victory for regional Australia and common sense, the Federal Government has abandoned its controversial proposal to slash speed limits on unsigned country roads from 100km/h to as low as 70km/h.

The decision follows weeks of intense backlash from rural communities, transport bodies, and the Opposition, who argued the changes would strangle regional productivity and fail to address the root cause of road trauma -crumbling infrastructure.

News of the reversal was highlighted by Shadow Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development, Senator Bridget McKenzie, who has been a vocal critic of the plan since it was quietly released for consultation.

The Proposal That Stalled

For those who missed the initial uproar, the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts released a Regulatory Impact Analysis (RIA) suggesting a dramatic overhaul of Australia’s default speed limits.

The document proposed reducing the default limit on open, unsigned roads outside built-up areas from the current 100km/h to 90km/h, 80km/h, or even 70km/h.

The rationale was statistically driven. With 1,294 road deaths recorded in 2024, the government argued that slowing vehicles down was the most immediate way to save lives, particularly on unsealed or narrow regional roads.

However, the proposal immediately hit a nerve. For residents in the bush, where distances are vast and public transport is non-existent, cutting travel speeds by 30 per cent wasn’t just an inconvenience—it was a threat to their livelihood.

Backlash from the Bush

The opposition to the plan was swift and unified. The National Farmers’ Federation, the Country Mayors Association of NSW, and thousands of individual submissions slammed the idea as a “lazy” solution to road safety.

Critics pointed out that modern vehicles are safer than ever, equipped with technology like lane-keeping assist and autonomous emergency braking. The real danger, they argued, lies in the poor condition of regional roads, which are often riddled with potholes and deteriorating shoulders.

“Instead of backing councils and shires with the funding they need to fix deteriorating and dangerous roads, Labor is pushing a policy that punishes regional Australia.” Senator Bridget McKenzie, Shadow Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development, Parliament of Australia.

Why Technology, Not Speed Limits, is the Answer

From a tech perspective, the proposal felt completely out of step with the automotive landscape of 2025.

We are currently driving the safest cars in history. The uptake of electric vehicles and modern SUVs means a significant portion of the fleet is monitored by cameras and radar, capable of correcting driver error before an accident occurs.

Reducing speed limits to 1970s standards ignores these advancements. It also ignores the reality of fatigue. Increasing the time drivers spend behind the wheel on long, monotonous country drives arguably increases the risk of fatigue-related accidents, which are already a major killer on rural roads.

The focus should always be on engineering better roads and encouraging the adoption of safer vehicles, not penalising drivers with blanket rules that make getting from A to B painfully slow.

A Win for Productivity

Beyond safety, the economic argument against the change was overwhelming.

Slowing down freight and logistics networks by up to 30km/h would have added significant costs to the supply chain. In a time where the cost of living is the number one issue for Australian families, making it more expensive to transport food and fibre to the cities was a baffling proposition.

With the proposal now dropped, regional councils can breathe a sigh of relief, though the battle for better road funding continues. The message from the public was clear: fix the roads, don’t just slow us down.

This video from Senator McKenzie outlines the key arguments against the speed limit reduction and provides context on the infrastructure funding debate that fueled the opposition to the proposal.