More
    GeneralTravelTechnologies

    Cool Comfort on the Go: EcoFlow launches new Smart Cooler

    Jason Cartwright
    By Jason Cartwright

    EcoFlow, a company known for its portable power and renewable energy solutions, has just launched two new products in Australia just in time for the upcoming summer.

    The EcoFlow WAVE 3 is a portable air conditioner and heater, while the EcoFlow GLACIER Classic is a 3-in-1 electric fridge, freezer, and battery-powered cooler. These devices are designed to keep you cool, comfortable, and refreshed, no matter where your Australian adventures take you.

    Building on the success of their previous generations, the WAVE 3 and GLACIER Classic bring some serious upgrades. These new units are all about reliability and convenience, offering great portability, long-lasting batteries, and smart controls that make them a breeze to use.

    Whether you’re camping, hitting up a caravan park, or just enjoying a day at the beach, these could be the gadgets for you.

    EcoFlow Glacier Classic 3-in-1 Cooler & Freezer

    This isn’t your average Esky; the GLACIER Classic takes the humble cooler to the next level. It’s perfect for everything from keeping fresh seafood for a Christmas BBQ to storing your latest catch on a fishing trip or ensuring your drinks stay icy cold at the campsite.

    Extended Off-Grid Cooling
    With a built-in battery and smart design, the GLACIER Classic provides up to 43 hours of off-grid cooling on a single charge. It also supports six different charging methods, including solar, car, and USB-C.

    Flexible Capacity
    Available in 35L, 45L, and 55L sizes, this cooler balances portability with generous capacity. It’s cleverly designed to hold up to 90 cans or fit multipacks without needing to unbox them.

    Dual-Zone Capability
    A removable divider lets you seamlessly switch between fridge and freezer modes or create one large space for bulkier items. The dual-opening lid makes it easy to access your contents, no matter how you’ve packed it.

    Thoughtful Features
    Small but smart details like an integrated cutting board and app controls for real-time temperature monitoring make this a versatile companion for any summer trip.

    EcoFlow Wave 3 Portable Air Conditioner & Heater

    The WAVE 3 is designed to handle pretty much any outdoor situation you can throw at it. Whether you need to chill out in your campervan, warm up on a chilly night in the outback, or keep the car comfortable for the kids while you’re parked at the beach, this unit has you covered.

    Powerful Cooling and Heating
    In a space of up to 17 square metres, it can drop the temperature by 8℃ in just 15 minutes, thanks to its 6,100 BTU of cooling power. On the flip side, its 6,800 BTU of heating power can raise the temperature by 9℃ just as quickly.

    Portable Design
    The WAVE 3 is truly portable and perfect for RVs, 4WDs and campsites. The new series bag and stabilising strap kit make it easy to carry and set up anywhere.

    Long-Lasting Battery
    With the optional 1,024Wh battery, you can enjoy up to eight hours of cooling or heating. The unit also offers multiple charging options, so you can easily top it up on the go.

    Smart App Integration
    Control the temperature, set timers, and even use features like the Pet Care Smart Switch right from the EcoFlow app. It’s not just for people—it’s great for keeping your furry friends safe on a hot day.

    Pricing and Availability

    The EcoFlow WAVE 3 and EcoFlow GLACIER Classic are available now from the EcoFlow Australia website, eBay Australia, and Amazon Australia.

    Early bird offers are running from September 5 to September 30.

    • EcoFlow WAVE 3: From A1,799toA1,699
    • EcoFlow WAVE 3 Extra Battery: From A1,299toA1,199
    • EcoFlow WAVE 3 + Extra Battery bundle: From A3,099toA2,629
    • EcoFlow GLACIER Classic 35L: A$1,049
    • EcoFlow GLACIER Classic 45L: From A1,299toA1,219
    • EcoFlow GLACIER Classic 55L: From A1,399toA1,289
    • EcoFlow GLACIER Classic Extra Battery: From A440toA399
    • EcoFlow GLACIER Classic 55L + Extra Battery bundle: From A1,849toA1,569

    For more information, head to au.ecoflow.com

    Jason Cartwright
    Jason Cartwrighthttps://techau.com.au/author/jason/
    Creator of techAU, Jason has spent the dozen+ years covering technology in Australia and around the world. Bringing a background in multimedia and passion for technology to the job, Cartwright delivers detailed product reviews, event coverage and industry news on a daily basis. Disclaimer: Tesla Shareholder from 20/01/2021

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Latest posts

    Reviews

    Related articles

    ABOUT US

    Looking for the latest news, reviews, and insights on technology in Australia? Look no further than our tech website! From the newest gadgets to the latest software releases, we've got you covered with up-to-date information and expert analysis. Stay ahead of the curve and explore the world of technology with us today!

    Contact us: jason@techAU.com.au

    FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL

    techAU