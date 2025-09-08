Cool Comfort on the Go: EcoFlow launches new Smart Cooler

EcoFlow, a company known for its portable power and renewable energy solutions, has just launched two new products in Australia just in time for the upcoming summer.

The EcoFlow WAVE 3 is a portable air conditioner and heater, while the EcoFlow GLACIER Classic is a 3-in-1 electric fridge, freezer, and battery-powered cooler. These devices are designed to keep you cool, comfortable, and refreshed, no matter where your Australian adventures take you.

Building on the success of their previous generations, the WAVE 3 and GLACIER Classic bring some serious upgrades. These new units are all about reliability and convenience, offering great portability, long-lasting batteries, and smart controls that make them a breeze to use.

Whether you’re camping, hitting up a caravan park, or just enjoying a day at the beach, these could be the gadgets for you.

EcoFlow Glacier Classic 3-in-1 Cooler & Freezer

This isn’t your average Esky; the GLACIER Classic takes the humble cooler to the next level. It’s perfect for everything from keeping fresh seafood for a Christmas BBQ to storing your latest catch on a fishing trip or ensuring your drinks stay icy cold at the campsite.

Extended Off-Grid Cooling

With a built-in battery and smart design, the GLACIER Classic provides up to 43 hours of off-grid cooling on a single charge. It also supports six different charging methods, including solar, car, and USB-C.

Flexible Capacity

Available in 35L, 45L, and 55L sizes, this cooler balances portability with generous capacity. It’s cleverly designed to hold up to 90 cans or fit multipacks without needing to unbox them.

Dual-Zone Capability

A removable divider lets you seamlessly switch between fridge and freezer modes or create one large space for bulkier items. The dual-opening lid makes it easy to access your contents, no matter how you’ve packed it.

Thoughtful Features

Small but smart details like an integrated cutting board and app controls for real-time temperature monitoring make this a versatile companion for any summer trip.

EcoFlow Wave 3 Portable Air Conditioner & Heater

The WAVE 3 is designed to handle pretty much any outdoor situation you can throw at it. Whether you need to chill out in your campervan, warm up on a chilly night in the outback, or keep the car comfortable for the kids while you’re parked at the beach, this unit has you covered.

Powerful Cooling and Heating

In a space of up to 17 square metres, it can drop the temperature by 8℃ in just 15 minutes, thanks to its 6,100 BTU of cooling power. On the flip side, its 6,800 BTU of heating power can raise the temperature by 9℃ just as quickly.

Portable Design

The WAVE 3 is truly portable and perfect for RVs, 4WDs and campsites. The new series bag and stabilising strap kit make it easy to carry and set up anywhere.

Long-Lasting Battery

With the optional 1,024Wh battery, you can enjoy up to eight hours of cooling or heating. The unit also offers multiple charging options, so you can easily top it up on the go.

Smart App Integration

Control the temperature, set timers, and even use features like the Pet Care Smart Switch right from the EcoFlow app. It’s not just for people—it’s great for keeping your furry friends safe on a hot day.

Pricing and Availability

The EcoFlow WAVE 3 and EcoFlow GLACIER Classic are available now from the EcoFlow Australia website, eBay Australia, and Amazon Australia.

Early bird offers are running from September 5 to September 30.

EcoFlow WAVE 3: From A1,799toA1,699

EcoFlow WAVE 3 Extra Battery: From A1,299toA1,199

EcoFlow WAVE 3 + Extra Battery bundle: From A3,099toA2,629

EcoFlow GLACIER Classic 35L: A$1,049

EcoFlow GLACIER Classic 45L: From A1,299toA1,219

EcoFlow GLACIER Classic 55L: From A1,399toA1,289

EcoFlow GLACIER Classic Extra Battery: From A440toA399

EcoFlow GLACIER Classic 55L + Extra Battery bundle: From A1,849toA1,569

For more information, head to au.ecoflow.com