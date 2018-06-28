Corsair is buying Elgato, one of the most logical acquisitions

You probably know Elgato Gaming as a leader in high-performance PC peripherals and components for gamers, enthusiasts and eSports athletes. Today they have announced they are being acquired by Corsair. Given Corsair’s product lineup and focus targets the same enthusiast and gaming community, the acquisition makes sense.

The larger company Elgato Systems, also has a connected home business which will now transition to a new name, Eve Systems.

Eve Systems offers an expanding ecosystem of accessories designed exclusively for the HomeKit-enabled household. It has evolved into a leading provider of smart home solutions with one of the broadest product ranges. As always Eve will exhibit at IFA Berlin this year and will introduce several new products (August 31 to September 05, hall 6.2 / booth 104).

Elgato’s founder and now CEO of Eve Systems, Markus Fest said,

The brand has been with us for almost twenty years and we are obviously a little sad to see it go, but Corsair is a fantastic company and will be a great new home for Elgato. At the same time our Eve product line will benefit from a focused team and a dedicated organisation. This move will further strengthen both product families.”

“Today, the Gaming space is more dynamic and exciting than ever, and we sought a larger partner to help us capitalise on the phenomenal opportunities ahead. Our gaming business has been wildly successful, and that success is inextricably linked to the Elgato brand.

About Eve

From controlling and automating devices and appliances to monitoring your indoor and outdoor environments, each Eve accessory brings a unique set of features to the table. All of which you access via any iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch in your home. When using your HomeKit-enabled Eve accessories, all data is end-to-end encrypted and directly transferred between your devices.

Only you hold the key to your personal information. Even when accessing your home remotely, your domestic intelligence remains secure. Eve accessories are truly wireless thanks to Bluetooth low energy technology. Set scenes in a flash via Siri, your Control Center, or Apple Watch. Easily engage accessories using the Home app on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch.