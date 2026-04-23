Cosplay land comes to PAX Aus: Championships

If you’ve been to PAX Aus in recent years, you’ll know cosplay has steadily become one of the show’s biggest drawcards. It’s not just a spectacle on the expo floor, but a serious craft with global pathways. For PAX Aus 2026, the organisers are doubling down on that momentum in a big way.

Cosplay Central Crown Championship returns (and levels up)

The Cosplay Central Crown Championship is back for its fifth year at PAX Aus, continuing to position Australia’s best cosplayers on an international stage. The format remains familiar: one overall winner and a runner-up will be crowned, with the winner heading overseas to represent Australia at the global finals at MCM London Comic Con in 2027.

What’s changed this year is the calibre—and international flavour—of the judging panel.

Leading the panel is Cinderys, a Paris-based cosplayer and concept/3D artist whose portfolio spans collaborations with major studios like Blizzard, Capcom and Bungie. She’s joined by Soylent Cosplay, a Sydney-based SFX makeup specialist known for full-body transformations and work with companies like BioWare and PlayStation ANZ.

Say hello to our first judge for the Cosplay Central Crown Championships, @CinderysCosplay



A professional cosplayer and concept/3D artist from Paris, Cinderys has been bringing badass characters to life since 2014. Her work has seen her collaborate with major studios including… pic.twitter.com/bKu6CWAeRz — PAX Australia (@PAXAus) April 21, 2026

Rounding out the trio is Spicythaidesign, who brings serious film credentials from his work at Wētā Workshop, including projects like Thor: Ragnarok and Avatar: The Way of Water. It’s a panel that blends competition experience with real-world industry craft. This is something we haven’t quite seen at this level locally before.

Hosting duties once again fall to The Gem Cosplay, who’s become a familiar face at PAX Aus. Expect the same mix of high-energy presentation and genuine community connection that helps make the competition approachable for both competitors and the crowd.

Introducing “Cosplay Land”

The biggest structural addition to this year’s PAX Aus is something entirely new: Cosplay Land.

PAX Aus is home to the Australian qualifier for the Cosplay Central Crown Championships.



The Cosplay Central Crown Championships brings together cosplayers who have refined their craftsmanship to compete on an international stage on the Sunday of PAX Aus, with our winner heading… pic.twitter.com/lzrv12ZvGe — PAX Australia (@PAXAus) April 21, 2026

Set to live on the mezzanine level near the Clarendon Street entrance of the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, this space is being positioned as a dedicated hub for cosplayers. Regardless of whether you’re competing, shooting, or just admiring the work, this is where you’ll want to hang out.

From what’s been announced so far, it’s more than just a themed zone:

A dedicated theatre for cosplay panels

Repair station and change rooms (finally!)

A media wall highlighting Australian cosplay photographers

A community walk-up media wall

Workshops run by Lumin’s Workshop

Lounge areas for downtime

Meet-ups and trading opportunities

If you’ve ever tried to fix a broken prop on the expo floor or find a quiet corner for photos, this feels like a direct response to years of community feedback. It’s practical, but also signals that cosplay is no longer just a sideshow, it’s a core pillar of the event.

Tickets almost sold out

At the time of writing, three-day tickets for PAX Aus are completely sold out. Single day badges are still available, so you’ll want to get in quick:

GASP! 3 Day Badge has SOLD OUT! Keen beans!

Single Day Badges + Exclusive Pre-Order Merch are still available. Book here: https://t.co/WKEueDd9sQ pic.twitter.com/vV5f3q8HDN — PAX Australia (@PAXAus) April 10, 2026

Between the return of the championship, an actually international judging panel, and the introduction of Cosplay Land, PAX Aus 2026 is shaping up to be one of the most cosplay-focused iterations of the event yet. Submissions for showcasing your game at PAX Rising are still available, so make sure you send in your entry if you want to be part of the exhibitor action.

It’s not just about bigger competitions. It’s also about better infrastructure, more visibility, and stronger links to the global cosplay scene. For Australian creators, that’s a meaningful step forward. And for attendees, it likely means more to see, more to learn, and more ways to get involved.

Cosplay has felt like it’s been building toward something bigger at PAX Aus over the past few years, and this is the year you don’t want to miss it.