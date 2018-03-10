Crowne Plaza installs Tesla Destination Chargers across entire hotel network

Tesla’s done a better job than anyone in building out their electric recharging infrastructure, but thanks to a new deal with hotel network Crowne Plaza, there’s about to be 13 more destinations for Tesla owners to recharge. The hotels will install Tesla Destination Chargers at all of their properties across Australasia. If you’re the hotel, this makes a lot of sense, you want cashed up customers to choose your hotel over the competition.

Tesla owners can now travel throughout NSW, VIC, ACT, WA, QLD and New Zealand with peace of mind knowing that multiple Crowne Plaza properties across the region will keep them fully charged and ready to hit the road. Tesla owners can plug in and top up their battery while enjoying hotel facilities, event spaces or staying overnight.

Tesla Destination Chargers are available at all Crowne Plaza hotels including:

Each hotel has installed two Destination Chargers, with most locations delivering between 40km and 80km of range per hour, perfect for an overnight recharge. When powered by 100 per cent GreenPower, this provides owners with zero emissions charging.

The electric car industry, with Tesla leading the way, continues to deliver sophisticated and innovative products that showcase a blend of style and sustainability, appealing to everyone from car enthusiasts, to tech geeks and environmentalists. Being at the forefront of the sustainability conversation was one reason that Crowne Plaza installed Tesla Destination Chargers across its network, recognising that travellers are increasingly looking for ways to lower their carbon footprint when travelling.

IHG’s Managing Director, Australasia & Japan, Leanne Harwood said,