D-Link add taller, higher-powered Tri-Band COVR-2202 to Wi-Fi mesh system

If you’re trying to blanket a larger home with WiFi, then chances are you’re considering a mesh network to do the job. D-Link ANZ have just announced their latest Covr Seamless Wi-Fi Mesh System, the new High-Powered Tri-Band COVR-2202.

The new COVR-2202 High-Powered Tri-Band Seamless Wi-Fi Mesh System expands on the recently launched COVR-C1203 Dual-Band Wi-Fi Mesh System with both solutions offering scalable, mesh Wi-Fi for ultra-fast speeds and seamless coverage to the furthest reaches of a home.

Provides High-Powered, Seamless, Whole Home Wi-Fi Coverage

Tri-Band AC2200 Wi-Fi with dedicated 5GHz Smart Backhaul

Smart Steering automatically directs devices to the optimal wireless band

Smart Roaming seamlessly connects to the strongest signal as you move rooms

MU-MIMO technology creates a powerful, fast and highly efficient Wi-Fi network

Two Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports per unit allows high-speed wired connectivity

Easy set up using the free D-Link Wi-Fi mobile App or via the intuitive web-based interface

The new taller design is contemporary, designed to suit the décor of any home, both Covr models provide Smart Roaming for seamless Wi-Fi connections, as well as Smart Steering to guide devices automatically to the optimum wireless band.

The COVR-2202 perfectly complements our existing mesh networking solution, and with its Dedicated Smart Backhaul feature, High-Powered amplifiers and beautiful design, the COVR-2202 blankets AC2200 Wi-Fi across even the very largest of homes. Offering Tri-Band connectivity to deliver high performance and more coverage with one seamless network, the COVR-2202 fits the needs of the modern connected home, offering our fastest speeds with the largest coverage of our Mesh Wi-Fi solutions to date D-Link ANZ MD Graeme Reardon



The new COVR-2202 has been keenly anticipated since its announcement at CES 2018, where the solution won a hotly contested CES Innovation Honouree Award. Leveraging Smart Backhaul design for the dedicated 5GHz wireless backhaul, the six built-in vertical and horizontal antenna combination optimises connectivity between Covr points to provide maximum Wi-Fi coverage and speeds throughout the home.

Key features

Both the COVR-2202 Tri-Band Seamless Wi-Fi Mesh System and the COVR-C1203 Dual-Band Seamless Wi-Fi Mesh System offer the following features for delivering a scalable, seamless mesh wireless network:

MU-MIMO Technology which efficiently handles large groups of concurrent users

Smart Roaming keeps devices connected to the strongest signal so users can move freely throughout their home and always stay covered

Smart Steering automatically directs a device to the optimum wireless band for reduced buffering and lag

Easy Setup with the refreshed D-Link Wi-Fi app allowing for simple management of the Mesh network

Firmware Update Push Notifications which always keep the Covr System up to date

Three-Year Limited Warranty includes D-Link’s industry-leading customer service as well as 24/7 telephone support

Pricing and Availability

The Covr Seamless Wi-Fi Mesh Systems are available from dlink.com.au, dlink.co.nz and all good D-Link retailers and resellers across Australia and New Zealand for the following RRP’s:

• COVR-2202 Tri-Band Seamless Wi-Fi System – AUD$499.95, NZ$549.00

• COVR-C1203 Dual-Band Seamless Wi-Fi System – AUD$399.95, NZ$449.00