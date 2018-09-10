D-Link add taller, higher-powered Tri-Band COVR-2202 to Wi-Fi mesh system

If you’re trying to blanket a larger home with WiFi, then chances are you’re considering a mesh network to do the job. D-Link ANZ have just announced their latest Covr Seamless Wi-Fi Mesh System, the new High-Powered Tri-Band COVR-2202.
The new COVR-2202 High-Powered Tri-Band Seamless Wi-Fi Mesh System expands on the recently launched COVR-C1203 Dual-Band Wi-Fi Mesh System with both solutions offering scalable, mesh Wi-Fi for ultra-fast speeds and seamless coverage to the furthest reaches of a home.
- Provides High-Powered, Seamless, Whole Home Wi-Fi Coverage
- Tri-Band AC2200 Wi-Fi with dedicated 5GHz Smart Backhaul
- Smart Steering automatically directs devices to the optimal wireless band
- Smart Roaming seamlessly connects to the strongest signal as you move rooms
- MU-MIMO technology creates a powerful, fast and highly efficient Wi-Fi network
- Two Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports per unit allows high-speed wired connectivity
- Easy set up using the free D-Link Wi-Fi mobile App or via the intuitive web-based interface
The new taller design is contemporary, designed to suit the décor of any home, both Covr models provide Smart Roaming for seamless Wi-Fi connections, as well as Smart Steering to guide devices automatically to the optimum wireless band.
The COVR-2202 perfectly complements our existing mesh networking solution, and with its Dedicated Smart Backhaul feature, High-Powered amplifiers and beautiful design, the COVR-2202 blankets AC2200 Wi-Fi across even the very largest of homes. Offering Tri-Band connectivity to deliver high performance and more coverage with one seamless network, the COVR-2202 fits the needs of the modern connected home, offering our fastest speeds with the largest coverage of our Mesh Wi-Fi solutions to dateD-Link ANZ MD Graeme Reardon
The new COVR-2202 has been keenly anticipated since its announcement at CES 2018, where the solution won a hotly contested CES Innovation Honouree Award. Leveraging Smart Backhaul design for the dedicated 5GHz wireless backhaul, the six built-in vertical and horizontal antenna combination optimises connectivity between Covr points to provide maximum Wi-Fi coverage and speeds throughout the home.
Key features
Both the COVR-2202 Tri-Band Seamless Wi-Fi Mesh System and the COVR-C1203 Dual-Band Seamless Wi-Fi Mesh System offer the following features for delivering a scalable, seamless mesh wireless network:
- MU-MIMO Technology which efficiently handles large groups of concurrent users
- Smart Roaming keeps devices connected to the strongest signal so users can move freely throughout their home and always stay covered
- Smart Steering automatically directs a device to the optimum wireless band for reduced buffering and lag
- Easy Setup with the refreshed D-Link Wi-Fi app allowing for simple management of the Mesh network
- Firmware Update Push Notifications which always keep the Covr System up to date
- Three-Year Limited Warranty includes D-Link’s industry-leading customer service as well as 24/7 telephone support
Pricing and Availability
The Covr Seamless Wi-Fi Mesh Systems are available from dlink.com.au, dlink.co.nz and all good D-Link retailers and resellers across Australia and New Zealand for the following RRP’s:
• COVR-2202 Tri-Band Seamless Wi-Fi System – AUD$499.95, NZ$549.00
• COVR-C1203 Dual-Band Seamless Wi-Fi System – AUD$399.95, NZ$449.00