DadLAN is a gaming get together to tackle male loneliness, One LAN Party at a time

It’s no secret that modern life can be isolating, and for new dads, that feeling can be even more pronounced. But what if the answer to loneliness wasn’t found in self-help books, but in the nostalgic glow of a monitor, surrounded by fellow “nerds” firing up classic PC games?

This is exactly what Jacob Borgward, a Tech Officer at SAE Perth, stumbled upon when he joined DadLAN. DadLAN is a mental health initiative, providing a safe, welcoming space for fathers (and anyone else, really) to connect over their shared love of gaming.

It’s a modern take on the old-school LAN parties, aiming to foster real-world connections in a world increasingly dominated by digital interactions.

Bringing Back the Good Old Days

“It’s sort of bringing back that old school LAN gaming vibe to make people a little bit more comfortable in making new friends and hanging out in these spaces,” Jacob explains.

The focus is on in-person meetups, giving dads a chance to escape the daily grind and simply hang out with like-minded individuals.

A community for Dads

Jacob, a co-parent himself, understands the unique challenges fathers can face, especially when it comes to finding a support network. “I suffer quite a lot from the separation,” he shared. “Dealing with my own mental health towards that and having an opportunity to hang out with other dads who are going through the same sort of stuff is really cool.” He highlighted the lack of support channels specifically for new fathers compared to those available for mothers.

Connecting communities

Jacob’s volunteer work goes beyond just DadLAN. He’s also involved with Pixel Expo, Western Australia’s largest pop culture convention, and various content creators. He’s a natural at weaving these communities together, creating unexpected connections.

“DadLAN will also be operating a space at Pixel Expo this year, so my involvement is sort of creating incidental communities,” he added.

Finding purpose through giving back

Volunteering has offered Jacob more than just social connections; it’s provided a vital outlet, especially during tough times. Having suffered a significant back injury, he’s found that these projects keep him engaged and mentally active.

“It keeps me busy,” he said. “In those moments where I’m incapacitated, it still allows me to keep my mind active and doing those things that I really enjoy doing.”

Ultimately, Jacob encourages others to consider volunteering, if they have the capacity. “It’s very fulfilling. You get to hone your skills, have a lot of fun,” he says.

Through his dedication to DadLAN, Jacob isn’t just facilitating gaming sessions; he’s actively combating male loneliness and building a much-needed support system, one connection at a time.

For more information, head to https://dadlan.au