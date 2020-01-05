Daniel Ricciardo to auction his Melbourne GP race suit, will donate proceeds to Australian Fires

Joining a now growing list of celebrities, Australian Formula 1 racing driver, Daniel Ricciardo has announced on Instagram that he’s doing something pretty special to support the victims of our crazy bushfires.

Ricciardo will auction off his race suit from the Melbourne round of this year’s Formula 1 championship.

I wasn’t sure what F1 race suit was worth from an active driver, so I did some research. In September of last year, F1 Authentics was launched and the auction site that has verified, legit service to give fans the opportunity to bid on helmets, models, memorabilia and yes, race suits.

Right now the top item is actually a signed Daniel Ricciardo race suit worn at the 2019 Canadian Grand Prix. Currently, the top bid is 5,000 pounds, which translates to almost $10,000 in Aussie dollaroos.

Given the resulting money will be donated to charities @redcrossau @wireswildliferescue, I’m guessing the one from Melbourne 2020 will go for a lot more.

Ayrton Senna’s race suit sold in February 2019 for a stunning 97,500 pounds (A$184,076). Let’s hope Dan can use that as a target to beat.

The world record for a race suit is held by a suit worn by Steve McQueen during the filming of Le Mans in 1971, fetching US$984,000 back in 2011.

The Formula 1 Grand Prix is in Melbourne from Sunday, 15 March 2020