Dave Hughes champions solar storage as new ambassador for Aussie Solar Batteries

It’s not often that the world of renewable energy and stand-up comedy collide, but that’s exactly what’s happening with the latest announcement from Aussie Solar Batteries.

The company has revealed that Dave Hughes, one of Australia’s most recognisable and loved comedians, has officially come on board as their brand ambassador.

This partnership marks a shift in how solar companies are approaching the Australian market, moving away from technical jargon and towards relatability.

For anyone who follows the local tech scene, you’ll know that home battery storage has been on the cusp of a major boom for a few years now. With energy prices continuing to fluctuate and the cost of living biting hard, more households are looking for ways to take control of their power bills.

Aussie Solar Batteries appears to be tackling this head-on, not just with their technology, but with a message that resonates with the average homeowner.

Making solar simple and funny

The decision to bring Hughesy into the fold isn’t just about having a famous face on the brochures. It’s about cutting through the noise in an industry that can often feel overwhelming for new customers. Solar, inverters, kilowatt-hours, feed-in tariffs and government rebates for renewable energy can be a lot to digest for someone just wanting to lower their quarterly bill.

In their announcement, the company made it clear why they chose the comedy veteran.

“Why Dave? Because going solar shouldn’t be confusing, pushy or overpriced and we’re here to make clean energy simple, affordable and actually Aussie.”

It’s a sentiment that will likely land well with Australians who are tired of aggressive sales tactics often associated with the solar industry. The company added that the partnership is about adding a bit of levity to the serious business of energy independence.

“With Dave on board, expect more laughs… and a LOT more households saving with solar batteries.” Aussie Solar Batteries.

The rise of home battery storage

While the ambassador news is fun, the underlying trend here is the rapid adoption of home storage batteries across the country. A few years ago, a home battery was a luxury item reserved for early adopters or those strictly off-grid. Today, they are becoming as commonplace as the solar panels themselves on Aussie rooftops.

The economics of solar have changed significantly, with feed-in tariffs dropping in many states, making it more profitable to store your own power than to sell it back to the grid.

This shift has driven a massive spike in interest for battery solutions that can power a home through the evening peak and beyond. We are seeing a transition from simple energy generation to intelligent energy management.

Households are no longer just passive consumers; they are becoming mini power plants. There are now more than 125,000 Australian households that have taken advantage of the federal government’s Cheaper Home Batteries Program since it launched on July 1, 2025.

What Aussie Solar Batteries brings to the table

There are hundreds of solar and battery installers across Australia. If you haven’t come across Aussie Solar Batteries yet, they have been making waves with some impressive hardware specifications.

They specialise in residential solar battery storage, offering systems that go well beyond the standard capacity we often see. While many standard home batteries sit around the 10kWh to 13k.5Wh mark, Aussie Solar Batteries is offering a Fox ESS EQ4800 battery that is modular and scales up to 41.93kWh (rounded up to 42).

The system includes a single-phase 8kW inverter and installation, which naturally does have some terms and conditions, with an out-of-pocket cost of just A$6,999.

This price point is critical because it brings the Return on Investment (ROI) down to a timeframe that makes sense for average families. Instead of a ten-year payback period, many households are seeing returns in under two or three years.

A substantial battery storage system like this needs to be paired with an appropriate solar array to be able to take advantage of all that storage. If you can, then you could almost entirely off-grid during the evenings and cloudy days.

Beyond just the hardware, they are heavily involved in the Virtual Power Plant (VPP) space. For the uninitiated, a VPP allows battery owners to trade their stored energy back to the grid during times of high demand.

Aussie Solar Batteries offers a VPP plan that includes perks like free grid charging during the day and payments for exporting power in the evening. They also have a partnership with electricity retailer Amber Electric.

The technology behind the laughs

It is worth noting the actual tech that underpins these systems. The batteries used generally feature Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) chemistry.

This is widely considered the safest chemistry for home energy storage, offering thermal stability and a long cycle life. With a 10-year warranty standard on these systems, it offers peace of mind that the investment is protected.

The systems also typically come with smart monitoring, allowing users to track their generation and consumption via a mobile app. This level of visibility is addictive; once you can see exactly where your power is going, you start making smarter decisions about when to run the dishwasher or charge the EV.

The future looks bright (and funny)

As we head into 2025, the uptake of solar batteries shows no signs of slowing down. With electric vehicle ownership also on the rise, the demand for home energy storage will only increase.

We are likely to see more of these high-capacity systems becoming the norm rather than the exception. The partnership with Dave Hughes suggests that Aussie Solar Batteries is ready to take this mainstream.

They are positioning themselves not just as a tech provider, but as a household name. It will be interesting to see the creative campaigns that come out of this collaboration.

“The future’s bright. And now it’s a little funnier too”

For more information, head to https://www.facebook.com/aussiesolarbatteries