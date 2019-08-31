Deal: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, 2 months for just $2 bucks

Xbox has had 2 different subscriptions for a while, the Xbox Live Gold that allows you to play online with your friends, as well as the newer Xbox Game Pass.

Game Pass allows you to download and play over 100 high-quality games for one low monthly price.

The ideal scenario is that you subscribe to both, but to incentivise you to do that, Microsoft has created a single subscription known as Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Joining Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will upgrade your remaining Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass for Console or Xbox Game Pass for PC time into Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Right now Microsoft has kind of a great deal on this. You can get Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for 1 month at a crazy $1, or 94% off the regular price of A$15.95/month. Personally I opted for the 2-month option which is just $2.

One of Xbox’s biggest franchises Gears of War 5 is about to launch and being included in Xbox Game Pass, you can play it for just $2.

For those of us that split our gaming between PC and consoles, the great option here is to download on both platforms, play on either and have your progressed synced over the cloud for the most convenient gaming possible.

It’s also worth remembering that tomorrow is Father’s Day in Australia. If your dad is a gamer, this would be a brilliant gift that cost you almost nothing but has a massive perceived value for dad.