Defenseless Waymo cars have been vandalised and set on fire in the LA protests

In a dramatic escalation of tensions during recent protests in Los Angeles, several of Waymo’s autonomous vehicles were vandalised, with one being completely destroyed by fire. The incidents occurred over the weekend in downtown LA amidst demonstrations against federal immigration raids.

The driverless Jaguar I-PACE vehicles, which have become an increasingly common sight on the streets of Los Angeles, found themselves in the wrong place at the wrong time. Footage circulating on social media shows the stark image of a Waymo car engulfed in flames, sending a thick plume of black smoke into the sky. Other vehicles from the fleet were also damaged, including having their windows smashed and being covered in graffiti.

These attacks on robotic vehicles, which were unoccupied at the time, represent a new and concerning development in public demonstrations. While the protests were largely focused on immigration policies, the empty, futuristic cars seemingly became a symbol for some to direct their frustrations towards.

While Waymo leverages remote operators to assist passengers navigate difficult situations from time to time, it seems they were unable to relocate these vehicles to a safe location.

Official Response

While Waymo has yet to release a specific statement on this latest incident, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna addressed the broader unrest. In a statement regarding the protests, he said,

“We will protect your right to peacefully protest, but we will not tolerate violence or destruction of property.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass say they have the situation under control.



The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the acts of vandalism and the arson. The events raise new questions about the safety and public acceptance of autonomous vehicles as they become more integrated into our urban landscapes.

