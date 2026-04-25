Design your home using AI, edit the floorplan with a prompt

The way we design homes is undergoing a massive shift thanks to Artificial Intelligence. It used to be that those looking to prototype home ideas would need to learn sophisitcated software to bring those dreams to life, but a new service Maket.ai is changing that.

Their latest update introduces a feature feels like it belongs in a sci-fi movie. You can now create a floorplan in just a few clicks, then rapidly iterate to get the floor plan of your dreams, making structural changes in real-time.

How does it work

Instead of clicking and dragging walls for hours, you simply type or speak a command. The AI understands the spatial context of your home and adjusts the layout instantly.

The magic of this update lies in its simplicity and the removal of traditional CAD friction. The interface accepts natural language commands that anyone can understand, regardless of their technical background.

If you decide that the master bedroom needs more space, you just tell the system to make it bigger. The AI calculates the necessary shifts for the surrounding rooms to accommodate the request automatically.

“Add a home office.”

This prompt-based system means the barrier to entry for high-quality architectural planning has never been lower. It allows homeowners in Australia to walk into meetings with builders holding a much more polished concept.

Conversational design and structural logic

While LLMs are capable of creating images of floorplans, this service creates an editable floorplan and understands the physics associated with home builds. When you issue a command like “swap the kitchen and dining room,” the AI reconfigures the plumbing and traffic flow logic behind the scenes.

It ensures that the new kitchen still has a logical connection to the rest of the living space. The AI even explains its reasoning as it works, flagging spatial trade-offs like reduced corridor access so you understand the consequences.

Smart floor plan recognition

A massive feature for those looking at renovations is the AI-powered floor plan recognition. With a paid plan, you can upload an existing blueprint, PDF, or even a hand-drawn sketch, and the system converts it into a digital model.

This eliminates the need for manual tracing, which is often the most tedious part of the design process. Once recognized, the plan becomes fully interactive and ready for conversational editing.

Instant 2D to 3D visualization

Seeing a flat 2D drawing is one thing, but understanding the volume of a room is another. Maket allows you to toggle between 2D and 3D views with a single click.

The AI “lifts” the walls and applies realistic textures and lighting to the space. You can even experiment with a library of materials and furnishings to see how different finishes look in real-time.

Regulatory and zoning assistant

One of the biggest headaches in Australian construction is navigating local zoning codes. Maket includes a Regulatory Assistant that simplifies this research.

You can upload specific zoning documents and ask the AI direct questions about setback requirements or building height restrictions. This ensures that your creative ideas stay within the realm of what is actually legal to build.

What’s it cost?

Maket offers a range of tiers depending on how many projects you are looking to tackle. For those just starting out, there is a free tier to explore the basic generative capabilities and get a feel for the tech.

The Plus plan is the primary choice for individuals and is priced at approximately A$30 per month ($20 USD). This unlocks 300 credits per month, multi-floor generation (up to 4 floors), and high-resolution exports.

If you find yourself deep in a project and run out of monthly credits, Maket offers top-up packs. These start at approximately A$15 ($10 USD) for 150 credits and, crucially, these top-up credits never expire.

For many Australians, the cost of professional drafting can be a significant hurdle in the early stages. While AI doesn’t replace the need for a structural engineer, it certainly helps in the conceptual phase without breaking the bank.

What if you could just talk to your floor plan?



“Add an office.”

"Swap the kitchen and dinning room.”

"Rotate the plan 180 degrees.”

"Make the living room bigger.”



Maket's new AI Editing does exactly that.



Here's how it works 👇 pic.twitter.com/CYSgoE03OZ — Maket (@Maketplans) April 24, 2026

Overall

In the tech world, we talk a lot about removing friction. There is perhaps no process more full of friction than designing a home layout from scratch.

I remember building my home in 3D and spending dozens of hours modelling it in software, every specific detail and it was incredibly honourous. This was well before the magic of GenAI arrived and it’s great to see this is now a reality and approachable to everyday people.

This update from Maket is a perfect example of AI solving a real-world problem. It isn’t just a gimmick; it is a tool that produces a tangible, useful output for the user.

If you are planning a renovation or dreaming of a new build, this is a tool you need to check out. It makes the design process feel less like work and more like a creative exploration.

For more information, head to