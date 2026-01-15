Digg is back and the internet just got a lot more interesting

The internet has a way of moving in cycles and today we are seeing the return of a true heavyweight from the early days of the social web. Digg.com has officially relaunched today and for those of us who lived through the Web 2.0 era, this is a massive moment.

I have spent the morning diving back into the platform and it feels like catching up with an old friend who has spent some time at the gym. The new Digg has entered public beta and the team behind it has been working around the clock to get this version into our hands.

It is no secret that I used to absolutely love Digg and it played a significant role in my journey as a content creator. Seeing techAU articles featured on the front page back in the day was a huge thrill and a major driver for our early growth.

I was also a dedicated viewer of the Diggnation podcast with Kevin Rose and Alex Albrecht which was a weekly ritual for many of us. That show actually inspired me to start creating my own content online and eventually led to the platform you are reading today.

The history of Digg is a fascinating story of meteoric success followed by a very public and painful decline. Founded in 2004, it was the place where the internet decided what was important before the rise of the algorithmic feeds we see now. It was built on the simple idea that users should vote on stories they liked, pushing the most popular content to the front page.

The site hit its peak in the late 2000s but a series of controversial redesigns and the rise of Reddit saw the community migrate elsewhere. After several ownership changes and pivots, the site has been largely quiet for a few years, making today’s relaunch even more surprising.

The team has been very transparent about the lead-up to this launch, even sharing the frantic moments before the beta went live.

“It’s been approved by iOS and it was just the loudest scream at the top of our lungs eric had just like gotten outside from his car he like wraps his legs around Forest as Forest pulls him it was a It was an awesome moment yeah it was amazing” Forest, Lead Product and Community, Digg.

This new iteration of Digg focuses heavily on community creation and management features that have been missing for a long time. The design is clean and modern but it retains that focus on human-curated content rather than purely algorithmic discovery.

There is a new iOS app that has been refined to include better community tools, allowing users to build their own spaces within the site. One of the biggest focuses for the new team is making sure the platform remains human-centric in an age of bots and AI spam.

“I think that we say that obviously about the humans and the community members that are on it so you know every user that’s on our platform we want it to be a human that’s on there and that’s very important to us” Forest, Lead Product and Community, Digg.

The competitive landscape is very different today than it was during the original Digg era, with giants like Reddit and X dominating. Reddit has essentially become the default front page of the internet, but it has faced its own share of community revolts and API controversies.

X, formerly Twitter, has moved away from its roots as a news discovery tool and towards a more personality-driven broadcast model.

There is a growing desire for platforms that feel a bit more curated and a bit less chaotic than the current social media status quo.

Digg is positioning itself as a more humane alternative where the focus is on the people behind the screen and the stories they care about. The performance of the new site is also a major highlight, with the team noting significant speed improvements just before the doors opened.

“We see latencies going down probably one of the biggest performance wins that we’ve had literally the night before launch and now it’s just that hold on to your butts moment here we go” Forest, Lead Product and Community, Digg.

While the service is free to use at this stage, the focus is clearly on building a robust user base before looking at monetisation. For those in Australia, the site and the app are available right now, providing a fresh way to discover tech news and general interest stories.

You can visit the /australia community on Digg here – https://digg.com/australia

It is great to see the brand return to its roots of community-driven discovery rather than just being a link aggregator. The internet feels a bit more complete today with that familiar shovel logo back in our browsers and on our home screens.

I have already set up my profile and I am looking forward to seeing how the techAU community interacts with the new features. If you want to follow what I am posting and seeing on the new platform, my handle is @techAU and can be accessed by visiting https://digg.com/@techAU.

The road ahead for Digg will be challenging as they try to win back users who have spent the last decade on other platforms. However, the nostalgia factor combined with a modern, fast interface might just be the winning combination they need. The focus on “humane” social software is a timely move and something that many users are actively looking for right now.

Whether you are a veteran of the site or a newcomer, the new Digg is definitely worth a look this week. It is a reminder that good ideas can have a second life if the right team is behind them. I will be keeping a close eye on the platform as it moves through the public beta phase and adds more features.

For more information, head to https://digg.com and make an effort to drop by their About page as well at https://about.digg.com