Direct your Tesla using your voice like your personal driver “in 3 months”

Tesla fan @KHdimples is an account with just 308 followers, despite joining the platform back in June 2011. Today she posted a suggestion to the Tesla AI team, asking for the ability to command the car using just your voice.

The theory is that Grok would allow you to have a discussion with the car, and effectively command it to do as you wish.

Tesla FSD is 🪄. Need to be able to converse w/ Grok like we can with an Uber driver: “Hey Grok, turn right here.” “Drop us off right here, we'll walk due to traffic.” “Drop at entrance first, then park far away.” @Tesla_AI — KHendricks13 (@KHdimples) June 18, 2026

Key to this is a feature included in the Spring 2026 update (rolling out now), the ability to go hands-free with Grok. Drivers can now initiate a conversation with the AI assistant by saying “Hey Grok,” eliminating the need to press a button on the steering wheel first.

While not everyone has software version 2026.14 yet, it is being rolled out to compatible vehicles with compatible hardware, specifically those equipped with Hardware 4 (HW4).

The feature request was actually confirmed by Elon Musk, who currently has 240.2 Million followers on X. Musk suggests this functionality will be shipping to Tesla vehicles in around 3 months from now.

While Musk forecasts have been netorously challenged by the space/time continum, this would put us around late September 2026 for future reference.

This functionality will be there in about 3 months or so — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 18, 2026

There’s a lot of opportunities that come from this functionality. Not only is it a quick and easy way to let the car know your objective is, but being able to adjust things on the fly, using voice, means you could continue using your phone, reading a book, eating a burger, etc in a robotaxi world where you don’t need to drive.

This is starting to feel a lot like science fiction becoming reality, particularly if we reflect on the original Knight Rider TV show (1982–1986).

In the show, actor Michael Knight primarily commanded and interacted with KITT using voice,

KITT (Knight Industries Two Thousand) was an AI-equipped Pontiac Trans Am with advanced voice recognition and synthesis capabilities. Michael (played by David Hasselhoff) and KITT (voiced by William Daniels) had natural, conversational exchanges throughout the series: