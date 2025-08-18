Discover how quickly your Solar Battery could pay for itself with Amber’s new ROI Calculator

Amber Electric has launched an innovative tool designed to help Australian households crunch the numbers on solar and battery investments. The ROI Calculator provides personalised estimates on payback periods, factoring in real-world energy use and wholesale pricing.

This release comes at a time when more Aussies are eyeing batteries to cut bills and boost energy independence.

The federal Cheaper Home Batteries Program, launched by the Australian government on July 1, 2025, has seen remarkable success, with over 19,500 solar battery systems installed in its first month alone, more than doubling previous averages and adding 344 MWh of capacity.

This surge, driven by a 30% upfront discount capped at $372 per usable kWh, has boosted average system sizes to 18.2 kWh and accelerated adoption across states like New South Wales, Queensland, and South Australia.

What is the Amber ROI Calculator?

This free online tool lets users input their specific details to see how a solar and battery setup might perform financially. It goes beyond generic estimates by incorporating variables like location-based pricing and automation features.

Built by Amber Electric, it aims to bring transparency to the often confusing world of energy returns.

How It Works

Users start by entering basic info such as postcode, quarterly electricity use, and current rates. The calculator then simulates scenarios using Amber’s wholesale pricing model to forecast savings and earnings. It outputs a clear payback timeline, helping you visualise the long-term value.

I tried it out with some ficticious figures and the resulting data is very helpful. This forecasts how much you could save per year, although I would like to see the ROI calculate on the warranty period the battery (even if the battery is likey to continue to work well past this date).

Key Features

Personalised Inputs

The tool accepts details like your postcode for local price trends, solar system size, battery capacity, and total costs including rebates.

Real-Time Wholesale Pricing Integration

It factors in fluctuating energy markets to show potential earnings from exporting power during peaks.

Tailored Payback Estimates

Get a customised projection on how long it takes for your setup to recoup costs, based on your usage patterns.

Benefits for Australian Households

With energy costs on the rise, this calculator empowers users to make smarter decisions about going solar. It highlights how pairing with Amber’s services could accelerate returns through smart automation and exports. Ultimately, it supports goals like lowering emissions or generating extra income from your battery.

For more information, head to Amber’s ROI Calculator