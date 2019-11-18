Disney+ is now available in Australia

Disney+ is the latest in a long list of streaming services that offers some unique content thanks to the amazing library of content from from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more.

Disney+ is available in Australia from today (Tuesday 19th November 2019) and features a catalog that varies by region, but by the end of year one, will house more than 7,500 episodes of television and 500 movies.

The ad-free experience with a variety of original feature films, documentaries, scripted and unscripted series, and short-form content, along with unprecedented access to Disney’s incredible library of films and television series.

The service will also be the exclusive streaming home for films released by The Walt Disney Studios in 2019 and beyond, including Captain Marvel, Dumbo, Avengers: Endgame, Aladdin, Toy Story 4, The Lion King, Maleﬁcent: Mistress of Evil, Frozen 2, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Like Netflix, the service supports multiple user profiles and provides the ability to restrict accounts to PG content by flagging it as a kids account.

You can buy Disney+ for a monthly price of A$8.99 or yearly subscription for A$89.99 a saving of 16%. Payment options include credit card or my preferred method, PayPal.

Included for that price is the ability to watch Disney+ will feature unlimited downloads and access to four concurrent streams at any one time.

In terms of where you can watch Disney+, it’s initially available on the web, but expect apps for a wide range of mobile and connected TV devices, including gaming consoles, streaming media players, and smart TV’s.

Let us know in the comments if you’ll be adding Disney+ to your monthly subscription list, or replacing an existing one.