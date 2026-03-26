DJI Avata 360 arrives with 8K resolution and 1-inch sensors for the ultimate immersive flight

DJI has once again pushed the boundaries of what we thought was possible with a small-form drone. The leader in civilian drones has today pulled the wraps off the DJI Avata 360, a flagship drone that merges the world of FPV thrills with high-end 360-degree cinematography.

This isn’t just a minor iteration of the previous Avata series. By incorporating 8K 360-degree imaging and 1-inch-equivalent sensors, DJI is targeting both the adrenaline-seeking pilot and the professional content creator who needs maximum flexibility in post-production.

The standout feature here is undoubtedly the ability to capture everything around the drone in a single take. This allows you to reframe your shots after the flight, ensuring you never miss the action regardless of which way the drone was pointing at the time.

Massive sensor upgrades for pro-level results

At the heart of the Avata 360 are dual 1-inch-equivalent sensors. These are significantly larger than what we typically see in drones of this size, allowing for much better performance in low-light conditions and higher dynamic range.

The drone is capable of filming in 8K/60fps HDR video, providing a level of detail that makes reframing possible without losing sharpness. If you prefer high-resolution stills, the Avata 360 can also pump out 120 MP photos with incredible clarity.

With large 2.4 μm pixels, the sensor handles the transition between light and shadow with ease. This is particularly important for 360-degree capture where the sun might be in one half of the frame while the ground is in deep shadow.

Versatile shooting modes for every creator

While the 360-degree lens is the star of the show, DJI hasn’t forgotten about traditional filming. The drone features a Single Lens mode, which lets you fly in the classic Avata style to capture standard 4K/60fps footage.

This versatility means you don’t have to choose between a dedicated 360 camera and a standard FPV drone. You effectively have two distinct tools in one airframe, switchable depending on the needs of your project.

Because the sensors are so capable, the footage remains professional-grade in either mode. It really opens up the playbook for solo creators who need to get multiple “angles” from just one battery cycle.

Transmission and safety improvements

Flying an FPV drone requires a rock-solid connection, and DJI has implemented their flagship O4+ video transmission system here. This provides a stable and clear live feed even in environments with high interference.

The system supports high-definition transmission at 1080p/60fps and boasts a theoretical range of up to 20 km. While you should always fly within visual line of sight in Australia, this overhead ensures your signal stays crisp even when flying behind obstacles.

Safety has also seen a major boost with the inclusion of nightscape omnidirectional obstacle sensing. Combined with the integrated propeller guards, the Avata 360 is designed to be flown with confidence in tight spaces.

Intelligent features and post-production magic

The Avata 360 introduces several new software features to help you get the most out of your 8K footage. Spotlight Free is a standout, as it can lock onto a moving subject and assist with camera movement like a professional cine-drone.

There is also ActiveTrack 360, which automatically selects the best tracking mode for your subject. Whether you are following a car or a person, the drone uses advanced algorithms to maintain a steady distance and altitude.

For those who want that “locked-in” look, the Virtual Gimbal feature is a game-changer. It uses the 360-degree field of view to enable infinite rotation and tilt, allowing you to perform flips and rolls in post-production that would be physically impossible for a standard gimbal.

Built for the long haul

In terms of endurance, the Avata 360 offers up to 23 minutes of flight time. This is quite impressive considering the processing power required to handle dual 8K sensor streams and 360-degree stitching.

DJI has also addressed the common pain point of lens damage. The front lens element is now user-replaceable, meaning you can swap out a scratched lens yourself rather than sending the entire unit back for repair.

Storage won’t be an immediate bottleneck either, as the drone comes with 42GB of internal storage. This is enough to hold about 30 minutes of 8K video if you happen to forget your microSD card at home.

FPV thrills meet traditional control

The Avata 360 is compatible with a wide range of DJI hardware. You can pair it with the DJI Goggles and RC Motion 3 for a fully immersive “cockpit” experience that allows for one-handed maneuvers and drifts.

Alternatively, if you are looking for more traditional control, it works perfectly with the DJI RC 2 or RC-N series controllers. This setup is ideal for those who want to use the drone as a flying 360-degree tripod for precise framing.

The ability to switch between these two very different styles of flight makes the Avata 360 one of the most flexible drones in the current DJI lineup. It caters to the hardcore FPV community while remaining accessible to traditional videographers.

Australian pricing and availability

The DJI Avata 360 is available for pre-order now, with shipping expected to commence in April 2026. As is standard for DJI, there are several configurations available depending on what gear you already own.

The DJI Avata 360 (Drone Only) is priced at A$799. This is the best option for existing Avata 2 owners who already have the compatible goggles and controllers.

If you are starting from scratch, the DJI Avata 360 (DJI RC 2) kit is available for A$1,159. For the full experience, the Fly More Combos are priced at A$1,619 and include extra batteries and charging hubs.

Peace of mind with DJI Care Refresh

Given the nature of FPV flying, accidents can happen. DJI continues to offer its Care Refresh program for the Avata 360, covering everything from water damage to total flyaways.

The 1-year plan includes up to two replacements, while the 2-year plan offers four replacements. It is a small price to pay for the confidence to fly in more challenging environments without worrying about the total loss of your investment.

Having that safety net is almost essential for a drone designed to be flown in the “thick of it.” It allows creators to take the risks necessary to get those truly unique shots.

Final thoughts on the Avata 360

With the Avata 360, DJI has successfully merged two very different niches in the drone world. The combination of high-resolution 360-degree capture and the agility of an FPV platform is something we haven’t seen executed this well before.

It effectively eliminates the need to mount a third-party 360 camera to the top of a drone, which often compromises flight dynamics. Here, the technology is integrated from the ground up for a seamless experience.

For Australian creators looking to add a new dimension to their aerial content, the Avata 360 looks like a compelling package. It is fast, smart, and captures more of the world than any previous Avata model.

For more information, head to https://www.dji.com/avata-360