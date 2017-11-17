DJI Black Friday discounts

DJI have announced the details of this year’s Black Friday Promotion including discounts on the Spark, Mavic Pro, DJI Goggles, Osmo series as well as the Phantom 4 Advanced and Pro.

For consumers looking to capture their inspirations and sharing their stories on-the-go, they can enjoy up to AU D $300 discount on the Spark and Mavic Pro. For those who want to get the most out of their Mavic Pro, they can enjoy up to AUD $400 discount with the Fly More Combo.

Standalone Phantom 4 Advanced and Pro purchases will include an additional free battery, which makes it an ideal option for serious photographers who demand a powerful camera system and extended flight time. For those who want to capture cinematic videos like a professional or experience flight in first-person-view, they can also choose from the Osmo series or purchase the DJI Goggles.

Whether you are a photographer, tech fanatic, travel enthusiast or looking to get your first drone, there’s something for everyone. For full details of DJI’s Black Friday Promotion, visit store.dji.com/event/black-friday (campaign website will go live on November 19).

DJI’s Black Friday Promotion will commence on Nov 23 16 :00 ( AED T) and end on November 28 18 :59 (AEDT). This promotion is available on store.dji.com , at DJI Authorized Dealers and in all DJI Flagship Stores .

Customers who purchase Spark, Mavic Pro, Phantom 4 Advanced

and Pro through store.dji.com during the promotional period will receive an additional gift while supplies last. For discounted prices on select products and gifts, refer to the chart below.

Pricing Details

Check store.dji.com for pricing in local currency. Above prices are subject to change without prior notice.