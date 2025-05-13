DJI Mavic 4 Pro is here with an infiniti gimbal, 6K video, 100MP photos and mega 51 minute flight time

DJI has just officially announced their latest drone, the Mavic 4 Pro. This new drone offers a serious lineup of features and seriously impressive image and video quality.

Never staying still, never resting, DJI continues to push drone technology forward and again we see a new camera system with the Mavic 4 Pro. This triple-camera system is very distinctive, with a 360° rotating gimbal, enabling photos and video to be shot in both landscape and vertical orientation, something I haven’t seen since the Mini 3 Pro.

The headline features are the brand new 100MP Hasselblad sensor, an insanely impressive 51-minute maximum flight time, improved Omnidirectional Obstacle Sensing and a CASA-destroying 30km HD Video Transmission, the Mavic 4 Pro really is game-changer for creators to push their content to new levels.

“When we launched the previous model, this was the first drone with a triple camera combination allowing content creators to switch between shot composition with just one tap.



The Mavic 4 Pro’s innovative 360° rotation Infinity Gimbal goes one step further and offers even more shooting options. We’re really looking forward to seeing how people experiment with their shots and the cinematic possibilities that this opens up.” Ferdinand Wolf, Product Experience Director at DJI.

The Mavic 4 Pro also borrows ideas from some other DJI’s other drones, like the auto-on feature I loved from the Flip, where simply extending the arms tells the drone you want to use it. This is smart, convenient and something all foldable drones should integrate.

default default default

Three Lenses, endless possibilities

The Mavic 4 Pro isn’t playing around with its camera setup. It features three distinct cameras: a 28mm wide-angle, a 70mm medium telephoto, and a 168mm telephoto lens. This versatility allows for capturing everything from sweeping landscapes to tight close-ups with incredible detail.

Each of the three cameras is equipped with Dual Native ISO Fusion and the ability to stack up to five RAW frames. This ensures exceptional image quality and consistency across all focal lengths. Features like Free Panoramas and Subject Focusing further simplify the process of capturing professional-grade visuals.

100MP Hasselblad masterpiece

Leading the charge is the main 4/3 CMOS Hasselblad camera, now featuring a brand new 100MP sensor. Expect breathtaking images brimming with detail and sharpness. The inclusion of the Hasselblad Natural Colour Solution (HNCS) guarantees stunningly accurate and vibrant colours straight out of the camera.

The main camera also offers a flexible aperture ranging from f/2.0 to f/11. This allows for excellent low-light performance and the creation of beautiful 10-ray starburst effects around bright light sources.

Enhanced Telephoto Capabilities

The 70mm medium tele camera sports a 48MP 1/1.3-inch sensor and an f/2.8 aperture. DJI has implemented a new image processing engine to further enhance the image quality from this lens. Its focal length is perfect for creating compressed perspectives that make subjects pop, ideal for portraits and dynamic orbital shots.

The 168mm tele camera boasts a 50MP 1/1.5-inch sensor with a wide f/2.8 aperture. DJI has specifically optimised the gimbal algorithm for this telephoto lens, promising unparalleled stability for long-range aerial photography.

This lens dramatically reduces depth perception, creating a flattened perspective that isolates subjects with remarkable clarity. Combined with Subject Focusing, capturing stunning close-ups becomes a breeze, and detailed Free Panoramas are also possible.

Having used the drone for the past couple of weeks (lookout for a full review soon), the one frustrating thing is you have to stop recording to change zoom levels, something I really hope they address in a software update.

Pro-Grade video for every shot

All three cameras on the Mavic 4 Pro can record stunning 4K/60fps HDR video. However, the main Hasselblad camera takes it up a notch, offering 6K/60fps HDR video with an impressive dynamic range of up to around 16 stops. The medium tele and tele cameras offer dynamic ranges of 14 and 13 stops respectively.

Now while none of us have 6K TVs, but what what it does do is enable you to zoom in on content in post-production, while still maintaining 4K quality. When down converting 6K to 4K, you still get an overall image quality bump from the additional information in the source material.

For those seeking cinematic slow-motion shots, both the main Hasselblad camera and the medium tele camera support 4K/120fps video recording. The tele camera can record in 4K/100fps. Consistent colour across all footage is ensured with the inclusion of 10-bit D-Log, D-Log M, and HLG colour profiles on all three cameras.

The Revolutionary 360° Infinity Gimbal

A first for DJI drones, the Mavic 4 Pro introduces the innovative Infinity Gimbal with full 360° rotation and 70° upward tilt.

This opens up a world of creative possibilities, allowing for dramatic ‘Dutch angles’ and fluid, gravity-defying camera movements. Prepare to reimagine your aerial storytelling.

The DJI Mini 3 Pro introduced a new gimbal style back in 2022 that allowed the same lens to capture images in either 16:9 or 9:16, responding to the emerging trend for vertical video. Now a few years on, vertical platforms like TikTok, Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts and others continue to gain in popularity, so naturally content creators will want to capture content naively in portrait orientation.

The Mavic 4 Pro now enables that in a stunning way, with the entire triple-camera array rotating, it really offers incredibly video quality, regardless of how you need to shoot. The display updates quickly on the controller, allowing you to frame your shot perfectly.

default

Enhanced Safety, even in Low Light

The Mavic 4 Pro is equipped with six high-performance, low-light fisheye sensors and dual processors. This advanced system provides high-resolution environmental awareness, enabling omnidirectional obstacle avoidance at speeds up to 18 m/s, even in dimly lit environments. Navigating complex environments like canyons or urban areas with poor GPS signals is made safer and more precise.

Furthermore, leveraging real-time vision positioning and map construction technologies, the Mavic 4 Pro can memorise flight paths in adequate lighting conditions. This allows it to return to home accurately even without a strong GPS signal.

The updated ActiveTrack 360° also performs exceptionally well in low light, offering enhanced stability for cinematic subject tracking, even if the subject is partially obscured. It can also detect vehicles up to 200m away with directional awareness, making it ideal for professional automotive cinematography.

Pushing flight boundaries

The Mavic 4 Pro boasts an aerodynamic design, an efficient propulsion system, and a high-capacity 95Wh battery. This combination delivers impressive flight times of up to 51 minutes, top speeds of up to 90 kph, and a maximum range of 41 km.

In Australia, our CASA regulations require you to maintain line of sight to the drone, which really goes to highlight how antiquated our regulations are, surpassed dramatically by what is technically possible.

DJI have also included the detection of fixed wing aircraft in the area, which is clearly indicated to the pilot, allowing them to be informed and ultimately land to avoid risks associated with sharing the same airspace.

Whether you’re scouting locations, practicing complex manoeuvres, capturing time-lapses, or taking telephoto panoramas, you’ll have ample flight time to operate with confidence.

The DJI O4+ transmission system unlocks the full potential of the Mavic 4 Pro’s hardware. This next-generation system enables ultra-long-range 10-bit HDR image transmission up to 30 km, significantly reducing the risk of disconnection in challenging environments like urban areas.

A new Pro Remote for a Pro Drone

DJI has also introduced the DJI RC Pro 2 remote controller, designed to complement the Mavic 4 Pro. It features a vibrant 7-inch high-bright Mini-LED display for stunning visuals and a rotatable screen for instant vertical shooting alignment with the drone’s gimbal. For those who need more (i.e. a director view), a HDMI port is also included for external display options.

Enterprise-level multibeam high-gain antennas ensure ultra-reliable video transmission. The integrated collapsible design allows the RC Pro 2 to power on automatically when extended. It boasts an impressive battery life of up to 4 hours, 128GB of built-in storage, and high-quality audio recording capabilities via the built-in microphone or when paired with the DJI Mic series.

Intelligent Battery Management

The new DJI Mavic 240W Power Adapter works with the Mavic 4 Pro Parallel Charging Hub to efficiently manage battery charging. It can fully charge one battery in approximately 50 minutes and can charge three batteries simultaneously via the Mini SDC port. The hub intelligently prioritises the battery with the lowest charge level. Once all three batteries reach the same level, it switches to parallel charging, fully charging all three in just 90 minutes.

The Parallel Charging Hub can also function as a 100W power bank, allowing you to quickly charge phones and laptops on location using the stored battery power. Additionally, it features a power accumulation function, enabling you to transfer the remaining power from multiple low-power batteries to the battery with the highest charge.

Storage built-In

The standard DJI Mavic 4 Pro comes equipped with a 64GB internal storage module, allowing you to start capturing content immediately without the need for an external memory card. For those requiring more space, the Mavic 4 Pro Creator Combo features a massive 512GB of built-in high-speed storage and supports high-spec ALL-I 4:2:2 encoded video recording.

DJI’s QuickTransfer feature eliminates the need to remove the drone and controller from the bag to transfer footage. Simply wake the Mavic 4 Pro remotely via the DJI Fly app and transfer files at speeds up to 80MB/s over Wi-Fi 6.

The DJI Fly app even continues downloading smoothly in the background when you switch to other apps. Transferring footage to a computer is also effortless – simply connect the drone via a compatible USB cable without needing to power it on.

DJI Care Refresh

DJI Care Refresh, DJI’s comprehensive protection plan, is now available for the Mavic 4 Pro. This service covers accidental damage, including flyaways, collisions, and water damage. For a small additional fee, you can have your damaged product replaced if an accident occurs.

The 1-Year Plan includes up to two replacements, while the 2-Year Plan offers up to four replacements. DJI Care Refresh also includes official warranty and free shipping.

Price and availability in Australia

The DJI Mavic 4 Pro is available for order now from store.dji.com/au.

Your expectations on the price tag should be reflective of the image quality, features and technology on offer here.

and authorised retail partners in the following configurations:

DJI Mavic 4 Pro 512GB Creator Combo for the retail price of A$5,359

Built-in 512 GB high-speed storage

DJI RC Pro 2 remote controller

A 240W power adapter

USB-C to USB-C High-Speed Data Cable

Two additional Intelligent Flight batteries

Parallel Battery Charging Hub

Shoulder bag

DJI Mavic 4 Pro Fly More Combo for the retail price of A$4,039

Built-in 64 GB storage module

DJI RC 2 remote controller

Two additional Intelligent Flight batteries

DJI 100W USB-C Power Adapter

Battery charging hub

Shoulder bag

DJI Mavic 4 Pro (DJI RC 2) for the retail price of A$3,099

Built-in 64 GB storage module

DJI RC 2 remote controller

Intelligent Flight Battery

For more information, head to https://www.dji.com/mavic-4-pro