DJI raises the bar for handheld creators with the new Osmo Pocket 4

DJI has been on an absolute tear lately when it comes to camera technology, and today they have officially pulled the wraps off their latest handheld marvel. The Osmo Pocket 4 is here, and it brings some serious heat to the compact camera market with a massive jump in imaging performance.

For those of us who have lived with the previous versions, we know the form factor is king. Having a 3-axis stabilised camera that actually fits in your pocket is a game changer for vlogging and capturing family moments without the bulk of a mirrorless rig.

The headline feature this time around is a significant boost to the frame rates and sensor performance. While the 1-inch CMOS sensor remains the heart of the device, it now pumps out 4K footage at a blistering 240fps for some of the smoothest slow-motion we have ever seen from a device this size.

Pro-grade imaging in your palm

It is not just about speed, though, as DJI has focused heavily on image quality and dynamic range. The Osmo Pocket 4 delivers 14 stops of dynamic range, which is getting into the territory of dedicated cinema cameras.

Coupled with the 10-bit D-Log colour profile, creators are going to have a lot more flexibility when they sit down to grade their footage. Whether you are shooting in the harsh Australian sun or at a dim restaurant, the f/2.0 aperture and improved sensor tech help keep those low-light shots remarkably clean.

One of the best improvements for those of us who hate carrying extra gear is the straight-out-of-camera quality. DJI has refined the way the sensor handles skin tones, making them look healthier and more natural even in high-contrast lighting.

Smarter tracking and better focus

The Osmo Pocket 4 introduces ActiveTrack 7.0, and it is a massive step forward for solo creators. You can now track subjects even when using 4x zoom, which is impressive given the physical constraints of a gimbal this small.

The new Subject Lock Tracking is particularly clever as it allows the camera to stay glued to a specific person even if they move through a busy crowd. If you need to switch focus, a simple tap on the screen swaps the priority to a new subject instantly.

Gesture controls have also seen an upgrade for those times you are standing in front of the lens. Throwing up a palm gesture starts the tracking, while a peace sign will trigger a photo or start the recording, making the tripod experience much more seamless.

Refined hardware and more storage

DJI has clearly listened to user feedback regarding the physical interface of the device. We still get the iconic rotating screen to kick off a recording session, but there are some new physical controls that make life a lot easier.

There is now a dedicated Zoom button for quick jumps between 1x, 2x, and 4x magnification. Beside it sits a custom preset button that you can map to your favourite shooting modes, saving you from digging through menus when the action is happening.

Storage has also received a massive boost with 107GB of built-in memory now included. This means you can actually get out and shoot without worrying if you left your microSD card in the card reader at home, and the 800MB/s transfer speeds mean you won’t be waiting around to get that footage onto your computer.

Battery and charging performance

Power is always a concern with small devices, but DJI has pushed the boundaries here as well. The Osmo Pocket 4 can now charge from 0 to 80% in just 18 minutes, which is fast enough to top up over a quick coffee break.

When you have a full charge, you can expect up to 240 minutes of recording at 1080p/24fps. Even if you are pushing the higher resolutions, the three-hour runtime should be more than enough for a solid day of vlogging.

For those looking to level up their audio, the device is fully compatible with the OsmoAudio ecosystem. It supports direct connection to the DJI Mic 3 and Mic Mini, allowing for 4-channel audio recording without needing a bunch of extra receivers hanging off the side.

Pricing and Australian availability

If you are looking to pick one of these up, you won’t have to wait long at all. Pre-orders are live today, with the official shipping and retail availability starting on April 22nd.

The pricing for the Australian market is quite competitive considering the tech packed inside:

The Osmo Pocket 4 Essential Combo: A$749

The Osmo Pocket 4 Standard Combo: A$769

The Osmo Pocket 4 Creator Combo: A$959

The Creator Combo is likely to be the pick for most serious users, as it bundles in the DJI Mic 3 transmitter, a wide-angle lens, a fill light, and the mini tripod. It is a comprehensive kit that covers just about every scenario you would encounter out in the field.

DJI is also offering their DJI Care Refresh protection plans for the new unit. This covers everything from water damage to accidental drops, with the 1-year plan offering two replacements and the 2-year plan offering four.

It is great to see DJI continuing to innovate in a category they essentially created. The Osmo Pocket 4 looks like a powerhouse for anyone who wants high-end video quality without the weight.

I’ve been testing the DJI Osmo Pocket 4 for the past couple of weeks and will have a full review soon.

For more information, head to https://www.dji.com/osmo-pocket-4