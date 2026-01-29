DJI RS 5 arrives with serious tracking tech and 30 hour battery life

DJI has once again pushed the boundaries of what solo creators can achieve with the launch of the DJI RS 5. This new lightweight commercial camera gimbal is designed to bring a fresh level of flexibility and control to videographers across Australia.

By focusing on enhanced intelligent subject tracking and improved stability, the Ronin series continues to evolve for the modern filmmaker. Whether you are shooting a fast-paced event or a cinematic commercial, the RS 5 aims to be the ultimate companion for your mirrorless setup.

Smarter tracking for complex environments

One of the standout additions to the RS 5 is the new RS Enhanced Intelligent Tracking Module. This hardware allows you to frame live footage and track subjects directly from the gimbal’s built-in touchscreen.

Unlike previous iterations, this module isn’t just for people; it can now lock onto vehicles, pets, or virtually any moving object. It can maintain a solid focus on human subjects from up to 10 metres away, which is a lifesaver in crowded environments.

If your subject happens to leave the frame, the system is smart enough to reacquire them the moment they reappear. The module attaches magnetically, meaning you don’t have to mess around with extra cables or adapters when you’re in a hurry on set.

Powerful stabilisation in a lightweight frame

The RS 5 features the 5th generation RS Stabilisation Algorithm, which provides a massive 50% boost in peak motor torque. This extra grunt ensures that your footage remains buttery smooth even when you are running or switching camera angles rapidly.

Despite the power on tap, the unit remains impressively light, weighing in at just 1.46kg with the battery grip and plates attached. It can handle a payload of up to 3kg, which covers most mainstream mirrorless camera and lens combinations used by professionals today.

Vertical content creators will also appreciate the 3rd-Gen Native Vertical Switch. This allows you to pivot to portrait mode in seconds without needing to buy or install additional accessories.

Unlocking creative angles and massive battery life

DJI has introduced an Electronic Briefcase Handle that makes low-angle shots far more comfortable to execute. This handle provides electronic control over the footage and features a joystick that allows for easy one-hand operation.

To help you get the smoothest possible shot, the gimbal includes an on-screen Z-Axis Indicator. This feature actually suggests how you should adjust your walking pace to further reduce image shake during movement.

Power management has seen a significant upgrade, with the standard battery now capable of a full charge in just one hour. The standard grip offers 14 hours of runtime, but for those doing long days, there is a new option.

The BG70 High-Capacity Battery Grip can extend your shooting time to a staggering 30 hours. This means you can spend more time focusing on the creative side of the job rather than hunting for a power outlet.

Expanding the ecosystem and compatibility

The RS 5 has widened its reach when it comes to wireless control, now supporting Panasonic and Fujifilm cameras via Bluetooth. This is in addition to the existing support for Sony, Canon, and Nikon bodies that pros have come to rely on.

Balancing a heavy rig has also become easier thanks to fine-tuning knobs with Teflon interlayers on each axis arm. This reduces friction, allowing for a much more precise levelling experience when you swap out lenses or bodies.

The gimbal remains fully compatible with the broader DJI Pro ecosystem, including the Focus Pro Motors and SDR Transmission systems. This allows for remote gimbal control and high-definition live feeds for collaborative sets.

For developers and specialized rigs, the open RS SDK allows for the creation of custom functions. This makes the RS 5 a versatile tool that can grow and adapt to specific production requirements over time.

Local pricing and availability in Australia

The DJI RS 5 is available for purchase starting today through authorised Australian retailers and the official DJI online store. There are two main ways to pick up this new gimbal depending on your needs.

The standalone DJI RS 5 package is priced at A$839. This includes the gimbal itself, the BG33 battery grip, a quick-open tripod, and all the necessary plates and cables to get you started.

If you want the full experience, the DJI RS 5 Combo retails for A$999. This bundle adds the Enhanced Intelligent Tracking Module, the Electronic Briefcase Handle, and a dedicated carrying case for transport.

Peace of mind with DJI Care Refresh

DJI is also offering its Care Refresh protection plan for the RS 5 to cover accidental damage. This is particularly useful for a tool that is often used in high-intensity environments where collisions or water damage can occur.

The 1-Year Plan provides up to two replacements, while the 2-Year Plan covers up to four replacements. Both plans include an international warranty service and free shipping, ensuring you can get back to filming as quickly as possible.

For more information, head to https://www.dji.com/au/rs-5