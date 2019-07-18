Does your apartment building come with EVs? This one does

Melbourne’s EQ Tower is a is home to 633 apartments and 212 parking spots. The residents now have 2 special car parks that offer 2 electric vehicles which they can leverage anytime they’re available.

Thanks to a partnership between electric infrastructure company Jet Charge and Hyundai Australia, two Hyundai Kona Electric vehicles are available to share.

Exclusively available for use by EQ Tower residents, the cars are available at a low cost per km, as part of a new vehicle sharing platform called Ohmie Go.

Vehicle sharing works by downloading the Android or iOS app for Ohmie, then booking the available time you want the car. When it’s time to drive, go to the car and use the app to unlock the vehicle using what’s called a ‘key coin’.

This access is done using a platform called Keaz, specifically designed to enable a vehicle share program like this.

The mobile app screenshots also suggests a payment option based on the time you use the vehicle, with a price estimate of $15.00 per hour. No word on this attracting surge pricing during times of peak demand.

I wish I was a resident in this building! pic.twitter.com/MKNmtEWCOj — Ohmie Go (@OhmieGo) July 18, 2019

The distance you drive during your trip is then charged to your account. It is expected that you’ll return the vehicle to the park and connect the charging cable, ready for the next user.

Ohmie Go says they are planning to help the property sector to improve urban mobility and sustainability at the same time.

The company also posted 2 number plates registered in NSW on May 1st, so we can expect a similar offering somewhere in Sydney.

Let us know what you think of the idea, would you like to see it added to your apartment building?