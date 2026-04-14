Domain shakes up property marketing with massive in-house photography and drone team

Domain is making a massive play to own the visual experience of property hunting in Australia. The property portal has announced the launch of a dedicated, in-house team of professional photographers and drone pilots to overhaul how listings are presented.

This move represents a fundamental shift away from the fragmented, third-party model that has dominated real estate marketing for decades. By bringing these roles in-house, Domain is effectively building its own national property information infrastructure.

The core of this initiative is the rollout of immersive 3D property experiences powered by Matterport. Rather than being an optional extra that sellers have to pay more for, these high-end digital twins are set to become a standard baseline for listings.

Matterport listings:

126 Northcote Street, Naremburn NSW 2065 – https://www.domain.com.au/126-northcote-street-naremburn-nsw-2065-2020677663

40 Lennox Street, Rockdale NSW 2216 – https://www.domain.com.au/40-lennox-street-rockdale-nsw-2216-2020609362

12 Harris Street, Sans Souci NSW 2219 – https://www.domain.com.au/12-harris-street-sans-souci-nsw-2219-2020627583

A new standard for Australian real estate

Domain has already hit the ground running with a workforce of more than 25 full-time specialists. These aren’t just hobbyists; they are professional photographers and CASA-licensed drone pilots.

The company isn’t stopping there, with plans already in place to scale the team to over 60 operators across the country. This scale is designed to ensure that the “gold standard” of property presentation is available regardless of where the home is located.

By moving to an in-house model, Domain can enforce standardised safety and quality frameworks that are often hit-or-miss with local contractors. This creates a reliable “floor” for quality that buyers can expect every time they click on a listing.

Leveraging the CoStar Group blueprint

If this strategy sounds familiar to those following international real estate trends, that is because it is. Domain is leveraging the proven blueprint of its parent company, CoStar Group, which has refined this model in the United States.

The American experience showed that treating drone, photography, and spatial data as core infrastructure leads to a more efficient marketplace. Domain is now applying that logic to the Australian landscape to remove the “fragmented” nature of traditional marketing.

The technology stack being deployed is impressive, featuring photorealistic 3D visualisations powered by Gaussian splat. This tech creates “dollshouse” views that allow buyers to understand the scale and proportion of a home before they even step through the front door.

Interactive features for modern buyers

The 3D captures offer more than just a pretty picture; they provide functional data for potential buyers. One of the standout features is “defurnishing,” which allows users to virtually remove furniture to see the underlying potential of a space.

Automatic room measurements are also generated from the 3D capture, providing point-to-point accuracy. This is a huge win for buyers who need to know if their existing furniture will fit without having to bring a tape measure to an open home.

The workflow is designed to be seamless for agents, integrating high-quality 4K photography and floorplans into a single visit. An app-based booking system allows agents to schedule these captures with the same ease as booking a restaurant.

Removing the cost barriers for sellers

Perhaps the most significant news for homeowners is the pricing structure for these advanced features. Domain is including these immersive experiences in its most popular agent package at no extra cost to the vendor.

This removal of cost barriers means that high-end 3D walkthroughs and drone shots are no longer reserved for luxury mansions. Even modest suburban homes will be able to leverage the same level of marketing technology to attract buyers.

Domain President Jason Pellegrino highlighted that this shift is about making listings more engaging and informative. It allows buyers to revisit a home anytime and explore it in detail, which can help narrow down their choices more effectively.

“This is Australia’s first fully end-to-end system for capturing deeply immersive property imagery. We’ve brought together in-house capability, instant app-based bookings for agents – not unlike reserving a restaurant or medical appointment and seamless integration of 3D assets directly into listings.



The result is consumer-grade speed and simplicity applied to what has historically been a manual and fragmented property marketing process.” Jason Pellegrino, President, Domain.

Creating stable jobs in the tech sector

Beyond the consumer benefits, the move is a significant investment in the local workforce. By hiring full-time staff rather than relying on the gig economy, Domain is creating stable, high-skill roles for creatives and pilots.

Every operator is fully licensed and insured, ensuring that the drone flights are conducted safely within Australian regulations. This professional development path helps raise the overall bar for the property photography industry in Australia.

The integration of Matterport technology into the daily lives of these operators also means they are working with some of the most advanced spatial data tools available. This tech is a core part of the mission to digitise the world’s real estate.

Availability and rollout

For those eager to see this in action, the wait won’t be long. The service is scheduled to launch on 1 July 2026 across a wide range of metropolitan areas.

At launch, the service will be available in more than 1,700 suburbs across Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide, and the Gold Coast. This broad initial footprint shows the confidence Domain has in its new in-house team.

As the team scales toward 60 operators, expect this coverage to expand even further. It is a bold move that signals Domain’s intention to lead through technology and high-quality data.

“That gives us the confidence to invest deeply, bring capability in-house and deploy nationally from day one, rather than experimenting around the edges.



By bringing these roles in-house, we’re creating stable, high-skill jobs supported by consistent safety frameworks and professional development. We’re raising the bar for the industry and ensuring every operator working in local communities is fully licensed, insured and operating to a national gold standard.



Including these experiences in our most popular agent package removes cost barriers for sellers and makes listings more engaging and informative. Buyers can explore a home in detail before inspection and revisit it anytime, while sellers can showcase their property at its very best without worrying about extra fees or logistics.” Jason Pellegrino, President, Domain.

For more information, head to https://www.domain.com.au