DoorDash is now a full dining companion after launching reservations in Australia

DoorDash has just made one of the biggest moves in the Australian dining landscape since, well, DoorDash first launched here. No longer is this a service that’s just about getting a feed delivered to your couch. They’ve just unveiled in-app Reservations across Sydney and Melbourne, completely shifting their focus to becoming an all-in-one dining ecosystem. This is a major change in strategy, turning your go-to app for a night in into your new secret weapon for a night out.

The tech giant is now looking to own every stage of your dining journey, from the moment you decide where to eat until you’re sitting down with your napkin in your lap. This launch represents the first local product rollout of DoorDash’s recent acquisition of SevenRooms, which is the underlying technology powering this new booking capability. It’s a smart integration that immediately brings a vast network of restaurants into the DoorDash fold.

For those of us in the country’s two biggest cities, this means a brand new way to secure a table. The service is currently live in Melbourne and Sydney, with the company promising that more cities will be coming soon. You can now use the familiar DoorDash app to book SevenRooms-powered restaurant tables directly.

The real headline here, especially for the foodies among us, is the exclusive access this provides. DoorDash is unlocking coveted tables at some of the cult favourites and hard-to-get-into spots across both cities. We’re talking about venues like Bar Julius, Embla, Harriot, and Attenzione Food & Wine, among others.

Even when these venues are completely booked out through other channels, tables are being held exclusively for DashPass diners using the DoorDash app. If you’ve ever tried to book a last-minute table at a hatted or highly sought-after spot, you’ll immediately understand the value proposition here. Being a DashPass member just got a whole lot more appealing than just free delivery.

This initiative is a massive win for the customer, but it’s also a powerful tool for the venues themselves. DoorDash’s massive audience provides restaurants with a powerful new booking channel that they might not otherwise be able to tap into. This is particularly crucial for smaller venues and hospitality groups looking to connect with fresh audiences, especially as we head into the busiest time of the year.

The feature launch is being rolled out initially on iOS devices, proving that mobile-first convenience remains the priority for the company. We can expect to see it continue to evolve and expand nationally over time as DoorDash commits to providing the ultimate convenience. It’s all about making your life easier, whether you’re ordering in or making a plan to head out.

To make the deal even sweeter, DoorDash is adding an immediate incentive to try out the new feature. For a limited time at launch, customers can earn A$10 in DoorDash credits for every reservation booked and attended through the app. This is a neat little bonus that essentially gives you a discount on your next delivery order just for using their new reservations service.

If you’re a DashPass member, the deal is even better, with those exclusive members scoring A$12 back in credits after they attend their booking. This clever system means your next great dining experience helps pay for your next delivery, a continuous loop of convenience that encourages you to use the app for every possible food-related transaction. It’s a very smart piece of incentive engineering that further locks users into the ecosystem.

The booking process itself has been designed to be as seamless as possible, requiring only a few taps inside the DoorDash app. All you need to do is open the app and look for the new dedicated Reservations icon, which sits right at the top of the homepage. From there, you can search and filter for bookable restaurants nearby based on your current location or search for a specific venue you have in mind.

You can then filter the available options by date, time, and party size to ensure you find the perfect table for your outing. The interface allows you to scroll through the list of matches, easily seeing key details such as the cuisine type and the restaurant’s location. Selecting a restaurant brings you to the crucial step where, as an added perk, DashPass members will see those exclusive tables available only for them, often at the most sought-after times.

Once you’ve made your choice, a quick tap of “Reserve” confirms your booking, and a confirmation message and email will follow shortly after. The final step is to enjoy your meal, pay, and then receive those redeemable credits in the DoorDash app once the meal is complete. It truly is a simple and straightforward process, eliminating the faff that can sometimes come with third-party booking systems.

The feature has already been wholeheartedly embraced by some of the most prestigious dining destinations in both cities. Hatted and highly sought-after restaurants, including Attenzione Food & Wine, are already seeing the benefits of being open for reservations through the platform. This immediate buy-in from key industry players is a strong indicator of the service’s potential.

The move is being championed by those on the front lines of the hospitality industry as well. Liquid & Larder’s James Bradey, a major Sydney hospitality figure, is excited about the prospect of new guests.

“Bar Julius is proud to be part of DoorDash’s Reservations debut. We’re excited to welcome more guests from the greater network into our little corner of Redfern and provide the welcoming, detail-driven experience that’s become a hallmark of Bar Julius and the Liquid & Larder family.” James Bradey, Founder, Liquid & Larder.

In Melbourne, Christian McCabe, General Manager at Embla, noted the opportunity for growth and finding new loyal customers. The platform is connecting them with a diverse audience they might otherwise struggle to reach through traditional means.

“The DoorDash partnership will open the doors to a diverse bunch of potential new regulars that we might not otherwise have been able to reach. We’re always on the lookout for more people who have been searching for a place like ours, and being on the platform will help us to continue to grow as we start our second decade in business” Christian McCabe, General Manager, Embla, Melbourne.

DoorDash Vice President APAC, Simon Rossi, highlighted that this launch is about much more than just a new feature; it’s an evolution of the entire service. The focus is now on connecting diners with the best of the dining scene, not just the delivery riders.

“The launch of Reservations marks an exciting evolution for DoorDash in Australia. We’re not just delivering meals, we’re helping diners connect with some of the most sought-after restaurants. Whether it’s securing a table at a hatted venue or discovering a hidden local gem, this feature makes it easier than ever to enjoy unforgettable dining experiences.” Simon Rossi, Vice President APAC, DoorDash.

Rossi also pointed out the benefit for their restaurant partners, reiterating that this is a key part of their strategy to help venues showcase themselves. He sees Reservations as another way DoorDash is helping attract new guests and foster lasting relationships through exceptional hospitality, ultimately growing the entire dining market.

This launch is a profound statement of intent from DoorDash, cementing their position as a major player in the Australian food and beverage scene, far beyond the initial scope of food delivery. It brings a new layer of competition to the local reservations market, offering customers exclusive tables and attractive rewards. Ready to secure the perfect table with ease and earn DoorDash credits? It’s time to check out the app and see what tables are waiting for you.

