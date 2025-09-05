Dreame created a Robot Vacuum Concept for multi-story homes.

Robot vacuums are great for those of us with single-story homes, however those with stairs have a difficult decision and potentially expensive decision to make. Either buy multiple robots (1 for each floor), or manually move the robot between floors. Clearly when you move the vacuum between floors, it doesn’t have access to the recharge and water dock.

Dreame has used this year’s IFA to introduce the world’s first-ever stair-climbing robot vacuum (just a concept at this stage) in an effort to solve this issue, leaving multi-story home owners an obvious choice of which brand to buy. This isn’t just about cleaning floors anymore, it’s about considering the whole variety of homes that robots have to interact with.

The system uses a QuadTrack stair-climbing system, allowing the vacuum to traverse up or down a stair case, before lowering to the floor of the new level and getting to work. The QuadTrack system acts as a smart elevator, picking up the vacuum and transporting it between floors, eliminating the need for you to ever lift a finger.

Cyber X: Climbing the cleaning mountain

Having a robot effectively grow 4 legs and climbing between levels is technically very impressive, but that doesn’t mean it’s also not pretty freaky to look at. Watch the robot transform in the video below, released by Dreame.

Bionic QuadTrack stair-climbing system

The Cyber X, with its first-of-its-kind QuadTrack system, can climb stairs up to 25 cm in height at 0.2 m/s, dynamically adapting to varying step widths and geometries, making stair climbing smooth, fast, and safe.

Triple Braking Protection

Three independent braking layers and rugged rubber treads ensure maximum grip and stability across hardwood, tile, and carpet.

Smart 3DAdapt Vision System

A structured light laser combined with an AI camera maps stairs in real-time, calculating depth, angle, and height for confident and natural movement.

Independent High-Capacity Batteries

Both Cyber X and the QuadTrack module are equipped with 6,400 mAh high-capacity batteries, enabling coverage of up to five floors in a single session.

Cyber10 Ultra: A helping hand (or arm)

We’ve seen other manufacturers add robot arms to their offerings in the past 12 months to remove objects in the path of the robot. Not to be outdone, Dreame are adding this functionality in the Cyber10 Ultra.

Powered by the new CyberDex Bionic Ecosystem, this clever vacuum can reach where others can’t, between chair legs, under cabinets, and into deep corners. It can even pick up objects up to 500g, intelligently organizing scattered items to ensure a complete clean.

CyberDex Hyper-Flex Arm

Mimicking human movement with four joints and five degrees of freedom, the arm extends up to 33 cm from the vacuum edge. Powered by high-torque joints, it moves objects out of the way, enabling complete cleaning coverage and intelligently organizing scattered items.

Autonomous Tool-Utility Technology

The arm can operate different cleaning tools—brushes and vacuum nozzles – on its own. With a 40 cm reach, it cleans narrow gaps and tight crevices, ensuring no corner is missed.

360° TriSight Vision System

Binocular cameras on the vacuum map homes in 3D, avoiding obstacles from cords to furniture. RGB and infrared cameras on the arm provide 360-degree vision, while side laser sensors eliminate blind spots, allowing smart, safe navigation.

Matrix10 Ultra: The ultimate floor specialist

The new Matrix10 Ultra features a revolutionary Multi-Mop Switching Dock and Three-Solution Compartment. It automatically adapts to different areas of your home with the right mop pads, from nylon-bristled scrubbing pads for kitchen grease to thermal mop pads for other areas.

This ensures every surface gets the tailored treatment it needs, from pet odor solutions to delicate wood floor care.

V20 Pro and V30: Cordless vacuums redefined

Not to be outdone, Dreame’s new cordless stick vacuums, the V20 Pro and V30, introduce groundbreaking technology to make your life easier. They feature a GapFree AI Robotic Arm that senses walls and furniture, extending precisely to clean edges and corners with zero gaps. This means no more missed spots or manual touch-ups.

And if you’re sick of tangled hair clogging your vacuum, you’ll love the new TangleCut Dual Scraper technology. The V20 Pro and V30 feature two motor-driven scrapers that cut hair into fine pieces as it enters the vacuum, eliminating frustrating manual cleaning.

The OmniX 2.0 Dynamic Brush Head also automatically adapts to any floor type, making these vacuums truly hands-free.

Pricing and availability in Australia

The Dreame Matrix10 Ultra is expected to be released later this month in Austrlaia. The Aqua Series and Z series smart cordless vacuums are both scheduled for launch in mid-October 2025. The highly anticipated Cyber10 Ultra is projected to land in Australia in the first quarter of 2026.

For more information, head to Dreame Website.