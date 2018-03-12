Dropbox and Salesforce team up, integrations coming second half of 2018

Dropbox and Salesforce have announced a partnership to connect Salesforce’s CRM platform with Dropbox’s collaboration platform. The company’s say this will enable companies of all types and sizes to collaborate and more deeply connect with their customers across sales, service, marketing, commerce, and more.

This is one of those cases of better together. Rather than looking at any kind of merger or acquisition, the two companies are comfortable in their areas of expertise, but believe it’ll be mutually beneficial to offer their customers integration between the two platforms. Only Salesforce and Dropbox know what the customer overlap looks like right now, but they’ll be hoping the combined feature set of both services add up to an offering that attracts customers away from the competition.

The companies will initially deliver two new integrations to drive brand engagement and boost team productivity:

Commerce and Marketing Cloud + Dropbox: Create branded, customised Dropbox folders within Salesforce Commerce Cloud and Marketing Cloud with the new digital asset engagement solution. Folders can be accessed by both internal teams and external partners. With two-way workflows, content stays relevant and up-to-date, whether the user is working in Dropbox or Salesforce. For example, a retailer using Salesforce Commerce Cloud may create a Dropbox folder to access product images or creative briefs from an external creative agency. The retailer is notified if the agency makes changes or additions and can then update their online storefront in order to deliver a superior shopping experience.

In addition to these new integrations, Salesforce will use Dropbox Enterprise and Dropbox will significantly extend its use of Salesforce products including Salesforce Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud and PRM across its business.

EVP Global Business Development & Strategy, Salesforce, Ryan Aytay said,

“Customer success is core to everything we do at Salesforce and it inspires our partnerships. When you bring together the world’s leading CRM and collaboration platforms, the possibilities to create more value for our customers are endless.”

Chief Operating Officer at Dropbox, Dennis Woodside said,

“Salesforce has completely changed the way businesses connect with their customers through the use of cloud, social, mobile IoT, and AI technologies. Together, we have the opportunity to fundamentally change how people work.”

This is actually not the first time the two company’s have worked together, previously the Dropbox for Salesforce app was added to the Salesforce AppExchange. Additionally, Salesforce Ventures, Salesforce’s corporate investment group, has been an investor in Dropbox since 2014.

Pricing & Availability

The new integrations are expected to roll out the second half of 2018. If you’re interested, you may want to sign up for the Digital Asset Engagement pilot here. Pricing will be announced at general availability.