REVIEW: Dyson Clean+Wash Hygiene hard floor cleaner

When it comes to moving around air, Dyson is arguably the best in the business. Think hairdryers, hand-dryers, air purifiers, heaters, and vacuums. What you don’t usually think about are floor mops. Why? You typically don’t think about air when you’re mopping the floor.

That’s why Dyson has completely changed the game and the technology behind mops. Dyson calls it their Clean+Wash Hygiene hard floor cleaner.

It’s really a mop, but one that does a much better job at cleaning than your average $10 mop from the hardware store. We got our hands on the new Dyson Clean+Wash Hygiene hard floor cleaner to check it out. Is it worth spending hundreds of dollars more when you can purchase a standard mop for a few dollars? Let’s find out.

Design and aesthetics

Dyson’s design language is always unmistakable, and the Clean+Wash Hygiene is no exception. It sports a very clever physical footprint: sharp, crisp side profiles so it tucks neatly into a corner of your home, balanced with soft, rounded top edges so it doesn’t look like a harsh, boxy appliance sitting in your living space. The sleek metallic finish on the handle stem paired with Dyson’s iconic copper accents makes it look like a piece of high-end consumer tech rather than a cleaning tool.

I love the shape of this floor cleaner with its straight sides and curved top. (Photo: techAU)

Assembly is simple right out of the box. There aren’t dozens of loose components to mess with—just the main unit, the handle, and the charging base with its built-in plug. The handle clicks into the stem effortlessly. Oddly enough, if you ever need to unclick and remove that handle stem later, you actually need a separate tool to release it. That feels like a bit of an unnecessary miss for a machine designed around user convenience, but chances are you’ll leave it assembled most of the time anyway.

Out of the box you get everything you need, and there aren’t a tonne of pieces to worry about. (Photo: techAU)

When it comes to resting and charging, the machine sits nicely on its included charging cable dock. One minor quirk is the battery reporting status: the machine flags 25% battery as “low.” Coming from smartphones and laptops where 10% or 15% is usually the trigger, seeing a low-battery warning at a quarter capacity feels a bit early, though it certainly keeps you from running out of juice mid-clean.

Low battery comes up at 25%, however it will last up to 45 minutes on continuous run time and has a charge time of 4.5 hours. (Photo: techAU)

High-Tech handling and the display

Where this unit really leans into its “cool tech” identity is the display and user interface. Dyson fitted this cleaner with a super high-fidelity screen that almost feels like overkill for a mop. Yet, it’s undeniably awesome.

Instead of cryptic error codes or blinking red lights, the screen gives you rich, animated visual guides. For instance, if you power the machine on and the water caddy isn’t seated properly, the display shows a crisp 3D moving graphic demonstrating exactly how to click it into place.

These animations that pop up when you do something are the best. They are very informative and help prevent putting pieces back into the wrong place and damaging the machine. (Photo: techAU)

If you want to dive deeper, pairing the device with the Dyson app unlocks even more tutorials and usage video breakdowns. Interestingly, the app lets you specify whether you actually own the machine or if you’re just “using it”. If you’re a professional cleaner taking care of a client’s home, or just a good friend or family member helping with weekend chores, that’s a genuinely thoughtful software feature.

Pair the Dyson machine to your phone regardless of whether it’s yours, or you’re helping someone out. (Photo: techAU)

Oh, and if you happen to run out of the Dyson Probiotic floor cleaning solution (which is the recommended cleaning solution to actually clean your floors rather than simply wet them), the on-screen display can show a QR code so you can reorder cleaner directly from the machine. It’s a little gimmicky, sure, but handy if you want a seamless restock.

How the tech works: Driving, mopping, and air

Traditional wet-and-dry vacuums often suffer from two major flaws, they are heavy to push around, and the internal pipes get disgusting over time as wet sludge travels up into filters. Dyson engineered around both problems.

First, the maneuverability is ridiculously light. At just 3.82kg, it’s one of the lightest units in its class, but what makes it effortless is the self-driving motor setup. The motorised roller spins at 250 RPM, effectively pulling the machine forward as you guide it. You don’t have to muscle it back and forth like a standard stick vacuum or traditional sponge mop. Rather, hold the handle and let the machine drive itself along tiles or floorboards. Furthermore, it lies virtually flat (down to 113mm), letting you slide right under low couches and cabinets without lifting the head off the floor.

Under the hood, the engineering gets clever:

The Roller : The head uses a high-density microfibre roller (84,000 filaments per cm²) embedded with 1,400 nylon bristles to scrub sticky spills and pick up hair at the same time.

: The head uses a high-density microfibre roller (84,000 filaments per cm²) embedded with 1,400 nylon bristles to scrub sticky spills and pick up hair at the same time. Filter-Free Hygienic Flow : Unlike traditional wet vacuums that suck dirty liquid up through internal tubes into a top filter (where sludge accumulates and smells grow), Dyson keeps all the dirty water and debris self-contained right inside the cleaner head. Dirty water is extracted from the roller into a separate compartment at the base using a mechanical sprung mangle.

: Unlike traditional wet vacuums that suck dirty liquid up through internal tubes into a top filter (where sludge accumulates and smells grow), Dyson keeps all the dirty water and debris self-contained right inside the cleaner head. Dirty water is extracted from the roller into a separate compartment at the base using a mechanical sprung mangle. Continuous Fresh Water: A 12-point hydration system continuously feeds clean water from the top caddy onto the roller, ensuring you are never spreading dirty water back onto your floors.

The roller with bristles on it helps to ensure your floors are sparkly clean and free of debris and hair. (Photo: techAU)

You can tell the technology is fairly hefty here based on the battery usage and charging. There are four cleaning settings with different boost modes that are optimised for various cleaning based on debris type and floor type. This gives a lot of customisation and personalisation.

The stronger modes will take up more battery usage, so consider this when you need to clean the whole house, versus cleaning up a spill. The battery will last up to 45 minutes depending on the settings used, and can take up to 4.5 hours to charge. It’s also worth noting that the roller takes up 30 minutes to dry.

You can certainly use it wet, but it’s good to have a rough idea of your cleaning and charge cycles so you don’t get caught out when you have a lot of cleaning to do. Luckily, using and charging the machine is super easy. Pop it back on its charging base when you’re finished with it, click the “self cleaning” cycle and you’ll always have your Dyson Clean+Wash Hygiene cleaned and ready to use.

The hot air self-cleaning cycle

When you’re done cleaning, place the machine back on its dock to trigger the self-cleaning mode. The machine flushes the roller with clean water, detangles hair with an internal comb, and then—here’s the clever part—it blows 85°C hot air across the roller.

When you’re done with the machine, put it back in its charging cradle and click the self cleaning cycle. The diagram on screen shows the cleaning in progress. (Photo: techAU)

While blowing hot air to heat water or dry a roller might seem energy-inefficient compared to direct heating elements, Dyson uses its core expertise in airflow management to direct high-velocity heated air straight through the microfibre filaments.

This sanitises the brush bar, prevents bacteria buildup, and eliminates that sour, damp-mop smell without you ever having to touch a dirty rag. This is the self-cleaning cycle that makes the Dyson Clean+Wash Hygiene so much more effortless than the alternatives.

Daily usability and maintenance

Using the Dyson Clean+Wash Hygiene day-to-day is refreshingly low-friction. Filling the clean water reservoir is a breeze. The 750 mL caddy unclicks cleanly, allowing you to fill it under the tap and mix in your floor cleaning solution. This eliminates the need to lift heavy buckets of water. And that 750 mL can cover up to 350 m², plenty of floor coverage for nearly any home.

The clean water caddy can also hold cleaning solution and is super easy to click off, fill up, and snap back on. (Photo: techAU)

Disposal of dirty water is equally straightforward. Because the dirty liquid and solid debris are trapped together in the bottom head assembly rather than pumped through the body of the machine, popping off the dirty water caddy to empty it takes just a few seconds. There are no nasty internal hoses to flush out with a pipe cleaner later.

The dirty water caddy pops off by clicking the large red button and removing this part. You can then empty out the dirty water by unscrewing the cap on the side. (Photo: techAU)

Verdict: Is it worth the money?

Overall, would you pay a high premium for this kind of high-tech mop? And it’s not cheap, At $799 AUD, it’s one of the most expensive mops out there; much more expensive than any other powered mop, and there are a lot of those. Whether it’s worth the nearly $800 to purchase this cleaner will entirely depend on your household setup.

The Dyson Clean+Wash Hygiene looks great in the house, and its sleek design means it can be stored in numerous places without taking up lots of space. (Photo: techAU)

This is strictly a hard-floor cleaner designed for timber floorboards, vinyl, and tiles. To decide if it’s worth the steep investment, ask yourself three questions:

How much hard flooring do you actually have? How often do you need to mop? Do you have young kids, dogs, or frequent messy spills?

In my own home, we don’t have kids or dogs. While we have plenty of hard floors, we also have a professional cleaner come in every fortnight. We don’t even own a traditional mop! If there’s a rare spill in the kitchen, we grab a tea towel, wipe it up, and move on. For a low-mess, two-person household like ours, spending this level of money on a dedicated floor washer probably doesn’t make financial sense.

However, if you live in a busy family home with kids running in with muddy shoes, pets shedding hair, or constant kitchen spills, the math changes completely. Wrestling with a traditional mop and bucket—awkwardly filling a bucket, dragging dirty water room to room, and wringing out a wet rag—is a chore everyone hates.

The Dyson Clean+Wash Hygiene completely removes that friction. It’s beautiful to look at, self-driving, cleans itself with hot air, and is always charged and ready by the door. If your daily life involves constant floor mess, this tech-packed upgrade is well worth the price of admission.