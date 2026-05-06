Dyson’s $170 pocket fan delivers 65,000 RPM to keep you cool

Dyson is a company that makes plenty of really useful products, but also have had a few tries at things that didn’t. At this point, it’s not clear that personal cooling fans is a meaningful product category or if Dyson’s entry will set the world on fire, particularly launching as we head towards winter, regardless, let’s take a look.

We have seen them reinvent the vacuum cleaner, the hair dryer, and even the humble desk fan with their bladeless Air Multiplier technology. Now, they are taking that obsession with airflow and shrinking it down into something you can actually carry with you.

The Dyson HushJet Mini Cool fan has just been announced, marking the company’s first foray into the portable, handheld fan market. It is a device that promises to bring elite cooling technology from the home directly into the palm of your hand.

Engineering the perfect breeze

Portable fans are usually cheap, plasticky things that move a bit of air while making a high-pitched whining sound that annoys everyone within a five-metre radius. Dyson has spent 17 years mastering airflow, and they have applied all of that data to this tiny device.

Under the hood, you will find a brushless DC motor capable of spinning at up to 65,000 RPM. That is a staggering number for a device that weighs just 212g, allowing it to project air at speeds of up to 25m/s.

“Since 2009, we’ve been obsessed with airflow. Mastering air projection, reducing turbulence, and refining thermal technology. The HushJet™ Mini Cool fan is the culmination of that journey: powerful airflow, engineered for life on the move by bringing elite cooling technology from every home to your hand.” Jake Dyson, Chief Engineer, Dyson.

The magic of the 38mm form factor

There is a specific number that keeps popping up in Dyson’s recent engineering breakthroughs: 38mm. It is the diameter shared by the Dyson Supersonic r hair dryer and the Dyson PencilVac, and now it defines the HushJet Mini Cool.

This 38mm diameter is roughly the size of a standard watch face, representing the company’s “engineering DNA” of making things smaller and lighter without sacrificing performance. It makes the fan incredibly easy to grip, yet powerful enough to actually make a difference on a hot day.

Because it is so compact, Dyson has designed it for a versatile three-way use case. You can hold it like a traditional manual fan, sit it on its charging stand for desk use, or use the included Neck Dock to wear it hands-free.

Tonal comfort and acoustic engineering

One of the biggest complaints about small fans is the noise, specifically those high-frequency vibrations that can be incredibly distracting in a quiet office or on public transport. Dyson’s engineers have focused heavily on what they call “tonal comfort.”

By using a specific HushJet nozzle design, they have managed to lower the frequencies and eliminate that high-pitched whirr. Even in the turbo-charged Boost mode, the fan stays relatively quiet compared to the volume of air it is actually moving.

The fan offers five different airflow speeds in addition to that Boost mode. Whether you just need a light breeze while working at your laptop or a blast of air after walking from the car to the office, you can customise the output to suit.

Aesthetics and finishes

As we have come to expect from Dyson, the design is striking and looks nothing like a generic fan. There are three distinct colourways available at launch, each designed to evoke a different feeling according to the design team.

“With HushJet™ Mini Cool fan, we wanted to create finishes that evoke emotion and context. Bold contrasts for confidence, deep tones for sophistication, and soft hues for calm. It’s about making engineering personal.” Holly Holmes, Colour Materials and Finish Engineer, Dyson.

The device comes in a variety of finishes, which I assume is to compliment your outfit. The Ink and Cobalt finish is aimed at the city dweller, while the Carnelian and Sky option offers a vivid evolution of the classic Dyson red. For those after something more subtle, there is the Stone and Blush version, which is inspired by the soft glow of mother of pearl.

Battery life and accessories

Portable tech is only as good as its battery life, and the HushJet Mini Cool comes equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery which by comparison, is the same as a lot of our flagship moble phones. This provides up to 6 hours of runtime, which should get most people through the hottest parts of the day or a long commute. Charging is handled via a standard USB-C port, taking about 3 hours to go from empty to a full charge. The fan comes bundled with the Neck Dock, a Charging Stand, a USB-C cable, and a Travel Pouch to keep it protected in your bag.

Dyson is also launching some clever optional accessories, including a Universal Mount. This allows you to fasten the fan to a pram or a bike, while a Grip Clip can secure it to a backpack strap or a jacket for a truly mobile cooling solution.

Availability in Australia

Dyson products are a premium investment, and while official Australian pricing for the HushJet Mini Cool fan often reflects that high-end engineering, it provides a level of build quality that cheap alternatives simply cannot match. The fan is expected to be available through the Dyson Australia website and Dyson Demo stores.

If you are someone who struggles with the heat during the Australian summer, having a piece of Dyson engineering in your pocket might just be the best tech upgrade of the year. It’s small, it’s fast, and it’s undeniably cool.

For more information, head to https://www.dyson.com.au/hushjet-mini-cool-641012-01-stone-blush