The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim turns 15 as Bethesda celebrates 40 years and finally reveals Elder Scrolls VI: ‘Sentinel’

It is hard to believe that fifteen years have ticked by since 11/11/11, when millions of us first took that iconic, bumpy cart ride into Helgen and heard: “Hey, you. You’re finally awake.” I know I spent a lot of my November back in 2011 playing Skyrim!

Today, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim officially turns 15. Bethesda Game Studios isn’t letting the milestone pass quietly. Instead, they’re rolling straight into a week-long celebration that happens to coincide with another massive studio landmark: Bethesda’s 40th anniversary.

To mark four decades of game development, the studio dropped the reveal we’ve all been waiting for: the official title of the next chapter in Tamriel, The Elder Scrolls VI: Sentinel.

Here is a full breakdown of what’s happening, what’s on sale, and what we know so far.

The big reveal: The Elder Scrolls VI: Sentinel

After years of radio silence, speculation, and endless memes since that initial 2018 teaser trailer, we finally have a name: The Elder Scrolls VI: Sentinel.

Bethesda Game Studios marked its 40th anniversary by pulling back the curtain on the official title, releasing the new game logo and a special video message from Todd Howard, the Game Director and Executive Producer at Bethesda. While a firm launch date and in-engine gameplay footage are still tightly under wraps, the name gives lore hounds plenty to dig into. Sentinel points squarely toward the Iliac Bay and the arid province of Hammerfell, a region steeped in Redguard history and political intrigue.

Howard took time in his address to reflect on Bethesda’s journey from a humble independent outfit founded in Maryland back in 1986 to an industry powerhouse under the Xbox banner. Bethesda’s legacy spans across major eras in gaming:

Physics and scale – Early trailblazers like Gridiron! (1986), Wayne Gretzky Hockey (1988), and The Terminator (1991), which laid early groundwork for open-world freedom.

The RPG revolutions – The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind (2002) redefined console RPGs and forged decades of Xbox collaboration, followed by Fallout 3 (2007) successfully translating open-world design into a post-apocalyptic wasteland.

Modern benchmarks – Skyrim (2011) setting a universal standard for living, breathing fantasy worlds, expanding to multiplayer with Fallout 76 (2018), and reaching deep space with Starfield (2023).

To accompany the announcement, Bethesda launched a dedicated 40th Anniversary hub packed with archival photos, developer memories, and behind-the-scenes stories from the past four decades.

Skyrim 15th anniversary: Huge discounts and new content

If you’re feeling the itch to dive back into the tundra, pick up a stealth-archer build for the hundredth time, or introduce someone new to the game, now is the time. Here’s what Bethesda has rolled out to celebrate the 15th birthday of Skyrim:

Massive sales – The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition is currently discounted by up to 80% off across all major platforms (PC, Xbox, and PlayStation).

New curated creations bundle – Bethesda has rolled out a brand-new Skyrim 15 Creations Bundle across PC and consoles. It bundles several top-tier, community-made mods into an official package, including: Legacy of Orsinum – A DLC-sized expansion featuring new quests and territory Kaitryn Fair-Shadows – A fully custom-voiced follower Legendary Dungeons: Dwarven Delves – Classic dungeon locations inspired by earlier Elder Scrolls titles are added right into Skyrim’s map

Community Event – Expect developer highlights, community spotlights, and social features rolling out all week across Bethesda’s channels.

Celebrations in The Elder Scrolls Online

ZeniMax Online Studios is getting in on the action across two fronts, celebrating both the 15-year Skyrim legacy and the new Sentinel announcement. With these celebrations, Bethesda adds Skyrim-themed content to its online game:

Free Skyrim content in the ESO base game – ESO recently kicked off Season Two: Echoes of Skyrim, permanently rolling out the Greymoor Chapter into the base game for all players at no extra cost. This unlocks Solitude, Blackreach, and the Antiquities system. On November 9, the Markarth DLC also became free for base game owners, adding the Reach zone and closing out the Dark Heart of Skyrim storyline.

15th Anniversary Golden Pursuit – Running through December 2, players can take part in a free, limited-time Golden Pursuit campaign to earn exclusive Skyrim-themed cosmetic rewards just for exploring Western Skyrim.

What’s next?

While we don’t have a release window for The Elder Scrolls VI: Sentinel just yet, having an official title and a clear geographical direction signals that the long road to Hammerfell is officially underway.

Until then, between an 80% discount, brand-new verified Creations, and free expansions in ESO, Tamriel is calling you back.