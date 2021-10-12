Electric busses are hitting Australian streets and Volvo commit to sustainably manage the batteries

Transport is going electric and busses are rapidly becoming part of that story. The new Volvo BZL Electric chassis is a great example of that and these busses are hitting our streets in Australia. They’re cleaner, greener and the experience for customers is a level of quietness, never before experienced when riding a bus.

As more electric busses arrive on our streets, the question of battery sustainability ultimately comes up. Volvo Bus Australia (VBA) has committed to ensuring the sustainable management of electric vehicle batteries throughout their lifecycles.

Volvo Bus Australia General Manager, Mitch Peden, has detailed VBA’s commitment to deploying a long-term electric vehicle battery sustainability strategy throughout the battery lifecycle to ensure a cleaner future for Australian transport.

“The launch of our Volvo BZL Electric chassis really emphasises Volvo Bus and the wider Volvo Group’s dedication to delivering quality, safe and environmentally friendly transport solutions to our customers. Our commitment to deploying a sustainable and circular electric vehicle battery management strategy will further deliver on these values. While it is an exciting time to be in the electromobility space, it is important for the industry to consider the many responsibilities that come with manufacturing and distributing this technology – and sustainable electric vehicle battery management is crucial to consider. Here in Australia and globally, the electromobility experts at Volvo Buses have been working hard to ensure that we continue to deploy sustainable operations at every stage of the battery lifecycle, from sourcing to disposal or repurposing, to mitigate social and environmental impacts. Volvo Bus Australia General Manager, Mitch Peden

Responsible sourcing of Electric Vehicle battery materials is a key responsibility for Volvo Buses within Australia and across the globe. Ensuring the sustainable sourcing of raw materials for batteries is important for all stages of the supply chain.

Volvo Bus Corporation has also recently partnered with Stena Recycling, Sweden’s leading recycling company and a partner for developing sustainable circular solutions, to give Volvo electric bus batteries a second life.

This partnership has seen the commercial service lives of bus batteries significantly extended, and natural resources conserved, as part of the Stena Recycling subsidiary Batteryloop, where old batteries are removed from Volvo buses, and reused for years as energy storage units.

With the demand for local energy storage units expected to increase in the future, these energy storage units provide an innovative means of storing renewable energy, where there is also the potential for surplus energy sold and delivered straight into the grid.