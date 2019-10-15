Electric car company Uniti open pre-orders for Uniti One

Overnight, Swedish Electric Car company Uniti opened pre-orders for their city-focused EV, the Uniti One. The new car is designed to meet the urban commuter’s needs, is compact in size and has a range of between 150 and 300km.

For now, the orders are live in the UK and Sweden, but the company have bigger plans for the future.

Inisde the car looks very different than what we’ve seen before, featuring a central driver position, with rear seat for two passengers.

The configurator is fairly simple, but allows for a few customisation options. The Uniti One is offered in three elemental colour tones – bright metallic Scandium, dark Graphite, and warm Titanium – each with a satin finish to perfectly compliment the car’s sophisticated yet understated aesthetic. You also have a choice of 3 different Aero wheels and the choice between Halogen or LED headlights.

Interior-wise, you get the choice of a dark or light interior and 3 trim options, which can match or contrast the exterior. You have a choice betweeen standard and heated seats, as well as utility or comfort (carpet) flooring.

When it comes to powertrain, there is a choice between a 12kWh and 2kWh battery and owners can also opt to pay up for fast charging at 22kW over the standard 3.2kW. Like many other EVs, they’ve opted to use the CCS2 charging standard, which connects to the front of the vehicle.

The rear-wheel drive car, features 50kW of max power and 85Nm of torque, with a top speed of 120km/hr.

The Uniti One also has the option to add the Mobileye safety system that helps with lane keeping and adaptive cruise control.

More information at https://www.uniti.earth/