Elgato 4K60 Pro MK.2 takes a great capture card, makes it smaller and more powerful

If you stream your games online, then chances are you have (or want) an Elgato. Elgato have just launched the 4K60 Pro MK.2 which takes an already great capture card and builds on it, making it more powerful and also shrinking the footprint.

The card boasts features like 4K capture at 60fps while maintaining HDR10. Thanks to ultra-low latency Instant Gameview technology, they can now do 240Hz passthrough which is great for those who output to high refresh-rate displays. You’ll now find support for an impressive array of resolutions and refresh rate combinations, such as 1080p 240Hz and 1440p 144Hz, enables high frame rate gameplay while capturing via a dual-PC setup.

Fitting easily into small form factor cases, this compact PCIe capture card is less than half the size of its predecessor, and with an MSRP of just $249.99, makes 4K content creation more accessible than ever. This means if you’re a teenager with an ambition to become the next Ninja, then you have the chance to create a great quality product with an affordable card like this.

If you’re playing games at 4K60 and have HDR10 enabled, you can simultaneously streaming to Twitch in 1080p60, or if you want the best quality, record it locally in 4K60 with HDR10 and upload it afterwards.

By using a capture card like this, you can play your games in all their HDR glory, while capturing in SDR, thanks to advanced hardware tonemapping, ensuring perfect color reproduction without putting stress on your CPU.

Support for multiple capture feeds means you can simultaneously send video to multiple apps, such as OBS and Elgato’s 4KCU recording software. For a more intense setup, you can add multiple Elgato 4K60 Pro MK.2 cards in the same PC. This allows you to capture video from multiple cameras, consoles, and computers at once.

Elgato’s powerful 4KCU software works side by side with 4K60 Pro MK.2, offering unmatched flexibility and control. Flashback Recording enables you to save your gameplay retroactively with convenient DVR-like controls, and Live Commentary allows you to record microphone audio as a separate track. Combined, these tools enable you to edit and arrange gameplay, game audio, and microphone audio independently in post-production.

Availability, Warranty and Pricing

Elgato 4K60 Pro MK.2 is available immediately from the Elgato worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors.

Elgato 4K60 Pro MK.2 is backed by a two-year warranty and the CORSAIR & Elgato worldwide customer service and technical support network.



For up-to-date pricing of all newly released Elgato products, please refer to the Elgato website or contact your local CORSAIR/Elgato sales or PR representative.