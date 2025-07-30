Elgato’s got a new 4K Facecam to bring pro-level video to your desk

Elgato’s got a new 4K webcam. The Facecam is professional-grade webcam, that delivers true 4K60 video, offering DSLR-like controls, and a groundbreaking lens filter system. Slotting in between the Facecam and Facecam Pro, the Facecam 4K is targeted at streamers, work from home professionals and anyone wanting to elevate their video presence without a Hollywood budget.

Unmatched 4K60 video

The Facecam 4K captures Ultra HD video at 60 frames per second, doubling the smoothness of most webcams. Its 1/1.8″ SONY STARVIS 2 sensor and advanced image processor deliver crisp, vibrant visuals that shine on any screen. Leveraging the high-bandwidth, low-latency USB 3.0 connection, you can avoid compression artifacts in the transmission.

DSLR-style control with Camera Hub

Elgato’s free Camera Hub software unlocks pro-level tweaks like manual ISO, shutter speed, and PTZ controls for panning, tilting, and zooming. Apply cinematic LUTs, HDR, or NVIDIA RTX-powered background blur for a polished, professional look. A growing library of presets on the Elgato Marketplace makes colour grading a breeze.

World-first lens filter support

Facecam 4K is the first webcam to support 49-mm lens filters, letting you add cinematic effects like diffusion, starburst, or CPL to reduce glare. Elgato sweetens the deal with a free CPL filter for orders through their webstore. This opens up creative possibilities previously exclusive to high-end cameras.

“Back in 2022, we engineered the world’s first 4K60 webcam. Facecam 4K builds on this technology with better image quality and more creative control, at a price more people can afford. What once cost thousands of dollars in camera gear now sits comfortably on your monitor.” Julian Fest, General Manager, Elgato.

HDR and sustainable design

HDR up to 4K30 ensures clear visuals in high-contrast lighting, while onboard flash memory saves your settings for instant setup. The webcam’s 90-degree field of view keeps you sharp up to 1.2 metres, perfect for desk-based creators. Plus, it’s built with sustainable materials to reduce environmental impact.

Seamless compatibility

USB-C connectivity makes the Facecam 4K plug-and-play for PC and Mac users. A two-year warranty adds peace of mind, and its compact design fits neatly into any setup. It’s built to deliver pro results without the clutter of a full camera rig.

Pricing and availability

The Elgato Facecam 4K is available now for A$289 at elgato.com and authorised CORSAIR retailers across Australia. Camera Hub software is a free to download, and a limited-time offer includes a free CPL filter with webstore purchases.

The Facecam 4K proves you don’t need thousands of dollars to achieve studio-quality video. Whether you’re streaming on Twitch, recording for YouTube, or joining Zoom calls, this webcam delivers the tools to stand out. Elgato has once again raised the bar for creator tech.

For more information, head to https://www.elgato.com/en/facecam-4k.