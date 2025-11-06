Elon Musk gets his $1 Trillion compensation pacakge approved at the 2025 Shareholder Event

During today’s Annual Shareholder Meeting, Tesla board chair Robyn Denholm spoke about Tesla’s sustainability efforts.

Collectively, Tesla customers have now avoided 32 Million metric tonnes of greenhouse gas. Denholm went on to say that Tesla’s ability to disrupt fossil fuels will continue through the use of AI in their products.

Reflecting on safety, Denholm announced that Autopilot in 2024 seen just 1 crash after driving 6.8 Million miles. This equates to around 10x better/safer than the average driver in the US. This figure is almsot double the metrics in in 2018.

Shareholders were asked to vote on a range of proposals, with the most significant being Elon Musk’s $1 Trillion compensation package.

This proposal was successful, met with applause and cheers from the audience.

The biggest pay packet in history

The numbers being thrown around here are completely bonkers, an amount of money that’s hard for anyone outside of this hyper-sphere to truly comprehend. We’re talking about a compensation plan that revolves around stock options tied to wildly ambitious financial and operational milestones.

If Musk hits all 12 key performance tranches, his total compensation could be worth up to $1 trillion (that’s roughly A$1.5 trillion) over the next 10 years. This new package would potentially boost his total stake in Tesla to over 25%, a figure he has explicitly said he needs to be comfortable pushing the company’s frontier-level AI and robotics agenda.

Elon took the stage to talk about Optimus, saying that he believes this will be the biggest product ever.

Elon announced they will build the first 1 million line in Freemont, then a 10 million unit production in Texas. He went on to say this could get to 100 million per year, such is the need for capable, affordable humanoid robots.

Elon spoke about the possibilities of the future with products like Optimus and encouraged shareholders to hold on to your stock.

Musk announced an update to their mission statement, now the company and world is powered by AI. The new Mission is to have Sustainable Abundance. This suggests we can have everything we want, while keeping the earth’s natural beauty (and health).

The conversation then turned to autonomous vehicles and Tesla efforts in FSD. Musk said they need to do better at educating customers that their cars can drive themselves.

He mentioned there are some customers who have FSD and haven’t turned it on (obivously visible through data to the company). Musk is clearly feeling confident with V14, suggesting that are almost confident to let people text and drive.

In the next month or two, they will allow people to text and drive – this means FSD Unsupervised has arrived.

China’s FSD journey has been a little bumpy, but Musk mentioned they are expecting full approval for FSD in China in early 2026.

Musk announced Cybercab production will start in April 2026 at Gigatexas. This is important to the future of the company as this confirms the autonomous, driverless software will be complete and safe by then, as the cybercab has no steering wheel or pedals.

Musk went on to talk about Optimus, as a robot with arms and legs, as opposed to wheels.. highlighting that their AI efforts have a level of transferrability.

In the past day we seen a humanoid robot demonstration from Xpeng which looked very capable, in response, musk highlighted the core components to move past a demo, to production.

Musk spoke about the price of Optimus once at volume production.

Optimus version 3 goes into production next year, the current model is Optimus 2.5. Musk said when you see v3, it will look like a person, no demo today unfortunately.

Optimus will then enter an annual release cycle, one version per year.

The conversation circled back to FSD and apparently being able to text while using FSD wasn’t enough. With V14.1 out now, he references that there are major changes coming V14.2 and V14.3.

Elon went on to say that he beleives V14.3 will be so good, you will be able to fall asleep and wake up at your destination. That’s an incredible statement and one we’d love to see come true, remembering there is no fixed timeline for the delivery of this to customer cars.

Talking about chips to power their future AI applications, Musk spoke about relationship with current manufacturers, talking about Nvidia, Samsung and even a possible relationship Intel, but said he needs so many chips that Tesla may need to make their own fab. A semiconductor chip fab is an incredibly complex and expensive thing to build, this would take a large capital investment to achieve.

While Telsla has a number of early Tesla Semi vehicles in companies today, the real production for Tesla Semi start in 2026. No word on Tesla Roadster.

Musk confirmed that their 4680 battery cells will be used in Cybertruck, Semi, Cybercab and Optimus. They are also making moves to secure energy to mitigate the risk of geopolitical tensions.

