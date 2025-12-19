Elon Musk wins big as Delaware Supreme Court reinstates US$100 billion Tesla pay package

In a massive turn of events for the world’s most valuable car company, the Delaware Supreme Court has handed Elon Musk a definitive legal victory. The court has officially reversed a previous ruling that threatened to strip the Tesla CEO of his record-breaking 2018 compensation package.

This decision marks the end of a long-running legal saga that has hung over Tesla like a dark cloud for years. For Musk, it means his claim to tens of billions of dollars in stock options is now secure, rewarding him for hitting milestones many thought were impossible.

The 2018 Grant was always an ambitious bet on the future of the company and the transition to electric vehicles globally. It required Tesla to grow from a market cap of roughly US$50 billion to a staggering US$650 billion, alongside massive revenue and earnings targets.

The road to the reversal

To understand why this is such a big deal, we have to look back at the original lawsuit brought by shareholder Richard Tornetta. The Court of Chancery initially sided with the plaintiff, ruling in early 2024 that the process used to approve the pay was fundamentally flawed.

At the time, the lower court found that Musk exercised too much control over the board during negotiations. The judge ordered the entire grant to be rescinded, effectively wiping out the value Musk had earned over six years of work.

Tesla fans and investors were understandably concerned about what this meant for the leadership of the company. If the CEO isn’t getting paid for the value he created, the risk of him focusing his attention elsewhere, like X or SpaceX, becomes very real.

Why the Supreme Court changed course

While the Supreme Court agreed that the initial process lacked the usual independent protections, they took a different view on the punishment. They argued that completely cancelling the pay package was an unfair and “inequitable” remedy given what Musk delivered.

The court noted that Musk spent years of his life and immense effort to hit every single one of those aggressive milestones. Since that effort cannot be “unscrambled” or returned to him, the court decided it was impractical to take away the reward.

“Rescission was inequitable and impracticable because it could not fully restore the status quo ante. Musk delivered extraordinary performance over 6+ years (achieving all milestones), which cannot be unscrambled or returned.” Delaware Supreme Court, Final Opinion, State of Delaware.

What this means for Tesla and the stock

For Tesla as a business, this is the best-case scenario for stability and long-term planning. The company no longer has to worry about the massive accounting nightmare of designing a replacement package or dealing with the dilution of a new deal.

Investors generally hate uncertainty, and this ruling provides a clear path forward for the company’s executive structure. The overhang of this litigation has been a talking point during every earnings call, and now it is finally resolved.

The reinstatement of the options, which at peak valuation were worth over US$56 billion and now fluctuate closer to US$100 billion depending on the stock price, keeps Musk heavily incentivised. His net worth remains tied directly to the continued success and growth of the Tesla brand.

The role of the shareholder vote

During the middle of this legal battle, Tesla held a vote during its 2024 Annual Meeting to ask shareholders to ratify the pay package again. A significant majority of retail and institutional investors voted in favour of giving Musk his money.

While the Supreme Court noted that this vote alone didn’t automatically fix the legal issues from 2018, it certainly didn’t hurt the case. It showed that the actual owners of the company were happy with the deal they made, regardless of the technicalities of the board’s process.

The court’s decision effectively respects the will of the shareholders who saw their investment grow manifold under Musk’s leadership. It acknowledges that while corporate governance rules are important, they shouldn’t be used to penalise success on this scale.

A shift in Delaware corporate law

This ruling will likely be studied by law students and corporate boards for decades to come. It sends a message that even if a process is deemed “unfair” in its initial stages, the final outcome and the value created still matter in the eyes of the law.

It also serves as a bit of a peace offering from the Delaware courts to the tech industry. After Musk threatened to move Tesla’s legal home to Texas, this reversal shows the court is capable of a more nuanced approach to executive compensation.

The plaintiff’s lawyers, who were hoping for a massive multi-billion dollar fee based on the value of the cancelled stock, will instead receive a much smaller “nominal” payment. This is another signal that the court isn’t interested in rewarding litigation that seeks to undo successful business outcomes.

Impact on Musk’s future at Tesla

With his pay secured, the focus now shifts back to the product roadmap, including the Cybercab, Optimus, and the expansion of Full Self-Driving. Musk has often said he needs a 25% voting stake to feel comfortable leading Tesla into the AI era.

These 2018 options are a major part of reaching that goal, giving him the influence he feels is necessary to prevent the company from being derailed. For those who believe in Musk’s vision, this is the green light they have been waiting for.

Tesla’s journey hasn’t been easy, from “production hell” with the Model 3 to the global expansion of Gigafactories. This legal victory ensures that the architect of that growth remains rewarded for the risks he took when the company was on the brink of failure.

If you are a Tesla shareholder or a fan of the brand, today is a day to celebrate a return to normalcy. The “all-in” bet made by the board and Musk back in 2018 has been validated by the highest court in Delaware.

The full ruling is available at https://courts.delaware.gov/Opinions/Download.aspx?id=389200