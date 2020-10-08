Energizer enters the Home Battery Storage market with HOMEPOWER

Energizer has announced they are entering the Home Battery Storage market with a new scalable solution called HOMEPOWER.

The system starts with a main unit that has 6.1 kWh of energy capacity, but can scale to as much as 24.4 kWh by combining the Main unit + 3 Subs.

Energizer are using a LiFePO battery chemistry, which stands for Lithium iron phosphate. The prismatic cells are rated for 10,000 cycles.

Energy storage is a huge potential market as 1/4 of Australian homes have rooftop solar and are currently feeding that energy back into the grid. There’s a large efficiency benefit from using the power close to where it is captured and with the right cost, we’re likely to see an explosion of battery storage in the home, to further reduce power prices.

One of the key benefits of having a battery is to ensure your family have power, even if you lose power. Compared to many parts of the world, Australia has a fairly reliable power grid, however we have seen that impacted in the past with natural disasters and extreme temperatures.

Energizer’s HOMEPOWER comes with a warranty for 10 years, which will be similar to the warranty most have for their solar inverter, even if their panels are guaranteed for longer.

Things are really heating up with available choices for Australian consumers now including:

Tesla Powerwall 2

Sonnen Batterie

LG Chem

Redflow Zcell

A full comparison table is available at SolarQuotes.com.au

The HOMEPOWER features a really slick design, available in both and can be wall mounted Onyx Black or Arctic White. Once installed, you can monitor your energy usage through a smartphone app.

Energizer have also built-in Virtual Power Plan capabilities, enabling you to trade the power you have captured, turning each household into small energy retailers.

Now for the important piece, cost. It is expected that you could have the Energizer HOMEPOWER installed for a cost of around $8,000. This starts to get very interesting when you consider State Government incentives like Victoria’s Home Solar Battery Rebate which will give you as much as $4,174 off the price, if you live in the right postcode.

The latest round of applications for the battery rebate launched yesterday and was consumed within a few hours, demonstrating, demand is strong, if the price is right.

By comparison, a Tesla Powerwall is around $11,700, but offers a larger 13.5kWh capacity (7kW peak / 5kW continuous).

More information at energizerhomepower.com via EFTM.