REVIEW: Epomaker TH108 V2 Pro, a customisable powerhouse that takes desk aesthetics to the next level

You all know I love a good keyboard; full sized, RGB, customisable. I’m not sure what’s with everyone else lately, but they all want compact, 60% keyboards, no numpad. I think it has something to do with people using the bulk of the keyboard for gaming and text only. I want my numpad as I do a tonne of work with numbers, so this is a non-negotiable for me. Which makes me sad when they bring out beautiful keyboards, that are exactly my aesthetic, and the keyboard only comes in compact. So imagine how happy I was to discover Epomaker’s range of stylish, beautiful, and customisable keyboards, with various size options.

Just last month, I reviewed the Epomaker QK108, a keyboard I absolutely loved for its customisation and developer-friendly features. But Epomaker hasn’t stopped there. Enter the Epomaker TH108 V2 Pro. While it shares a similar footprint, this new iteration completely elevates the aesthetic and user experience in ways that make it incredibly hard to go back. If you love tinkering, tweaking, and making a keyboard truly your own, there is a lot to love here.

A design that stands out (with a side profile to die for)

Right out of the box, the first thing that catches your eye is the stunning design. The Epomaker TH108 V2 Pro features a beautiful stepped key layout, giving it an incredibly ergonomic feel right from the first keystroke.

Out of the box, there’s everything you need to get started with this keyboard, including two spare switches. (Photo: TechAU)

But the real showstopper is the side profile. Unlike the more traditional casing of the QK108, the TH108 V2 Pro boasts gorgeous, glossy pink, marble-like imagery running along the sides, paired with a subtle, beautiful side-glow RGB strip. When it’s sitting on your desk, it just looks pretty.

Gorgeous side profile lighting. (Photo: TechAU)

The typing experience: finding the right vibe

The Epomaker TH108 V2 Pro keyboard chassis has a great, solid weight to it. It sits firmly and nicely on the desk without budging. The hot-swappable switches on this model are very nice (I went for the Creamy Jade switches this time around)—definitely much more my vibe out of the box compared to the ultra-quiet Sea Salt switches I chose on the previous keyboard. Of course, you can choose to have your keyboard shipped with either switch, or purchase a second set so you can switch whenever you like.

You can swap out the switches and keycaps to make the keyboard truly yours. (Photo: TechAU)

The Creamy Jade switches aren’t exactly silent, but they aren’t super clicky either. Instead, they have a rather satisfying click to them. not silent. If I were working in a shared corporate office, I’d probably want to swap the Creamy Jade for the Sea Salt switches; I’m a fast typist and can be rather annoying for those working around me. But for my home setup? It’s all good. When I’m on a work call, I just mute myself so I can take notes, but when I’m doing live streams or hosting webinars, people in the chat constantly tell me they love hearing the tactile, clicky sound of me typing away.

(Note: If you do pull your keys off, be aware they are very snug. A few of my switches actually popped out with the keycaps, and one unfortunately broke in the process. Luckily, Epomaker includes extra switches in the box, making it a very quick and easy swap and fix.)

A major upgrade to the LCD screen and controls

The customisable LCD screen was one of my favourite novelties on the Epomaker QK108, but the TH108 V2 Pro takes the display experience to a whole new level. The layout is also much cleaner. I was originally worried that the black accent block on the keyboard where the LCD screen sits was going to look a bit jarring, but in person, it looks incredibly sleek and clean.

The LCD screen is so beautiful, I decided to make a custom GIF. (Photo: TechAU)

Right next to the screen sits a small circle. I’ll admit, I thought it might have been a fingerprint scanner at first; which feels like a bit of a lost opportunity. Instead, Epomaker has made the onboard controls a little easier by integrating them directly with the screen display. Rather than forcing you to memorise a laundry list of key combinations like on the older model, you can now see your active controls right on the screen (though the physical shortcut keys still work perfectly if you prefer them).

Another major upgrade is the physical media knob. On the Epomaker QK108, the volume knob was smooth. The TH108 V2 Pro upgrades this to a shiny, metallic knob with a beautifully textured, ridged finish. You can really feel the tactile grip in your hand as you turn it, which gives an excellent, premium touch.

The knob and screen feel so premium. (Photo: TechAU)

Web-Based Software Done Right: Meet Epomaker Upgear

If you read my previous review, you’ll know one of my biggest praises was directed at web-based configuration tools; no bloated background software required. The Epomaker TH108 V2 Pro takes this convenience and perfects it with a new online driver called Epomaker Upgear.

With the Epomaker QK108, configuring the screen and remapping keys felt like separate tasks, which did require the use of two separate web-based tools. Upgear fixes this entirely by doing everything in one singular web interface. Lighting, custom macros, key remapping, and the custom GIF screen are all managed right here. No need to worry about multiple websites or confusing software pipelines. That means no *.json files!

The Upgear web-based software now allows you to control everything from one source. (Screenshot by TechAU)

The tool lets you easily save and export your settings, and the absolute best part? Once you send your configurations to the keyboard, everything is uploaded and saved directly to the hardware’s onboard memory. If you switch computers a lot like I do, it’s a total game-changer. All your custom GIFs, macros, and lighting profiles stay active on whatever machine you plug into, without needing to install a single thing – winning.

Lighting and Layout Adjustments

The RGB options on the Epomaker TH108 V2 Pro are expansive. There are heaps of built-in lighting profiles to choose from, and you can even download a plugin through the software to make your lights pulse dynamically to your music.

You can really see the RGB vibes shining through. (Photo: TechAU)

The only minor catch to be aware of is that the lighting cannot be controlled independently; the side marble-glow lights and the top keyboard lights are linked, meaning the sides will mirror whatever effect you choose for the main keys.

The mini light bar next to the Esc key is a nice touch. (Photo: TechAU)

For the cross-platform users out there, note that this keyboard doesn’t include additional physical Mac keycaps in the box this time around. You’ll have to deal with the standard Windows and Control key layout, but the internal toggle switch functions perfectly to switch the keyboard’s logic seamlessly between Windows and Mac modes. Plus, it uses the exact same USB-C cable setup as the previous model, making it incredibly easy to hot-swap the physical keyboards on your desk if you own both. And don’t forget you can always pair your keyboard in Bluetooth or wireless mode.

Choose your mode of connectivity. (Photo: TechAU)

Keys and keycaps

When it comes to the keycaps, the Epomaker TH108 V2 Pro has keys with a lovely sheeny look to them. I absolutely adored the default flower designs on a few of the keys.

Stepped keys with etchings on the front still weird me out a little. (Photo: TechAU)

However, if you know me, you know I’m a Sakura girl through and through, so I wanted more flowers. I also wasn’t sure how I should feel about the numbers and letters being on the front of the keys. It’s definitely something for some people, but for me, it felt weird.

This is the great thing about mechanical keyboards: you can customise them to be exactly what you want. Not only can you choose a completely different coloured base, you can also choose different keys: there is black, blue/white/pink, or the pink version I have here. I decided to switch out the default caps to fully lean into my cherry blossom aesthetic, and the fact that I like the letters ON the keys. I did run into a minor hiccup using a standard wire keycap puller; the default keys are quite soft and were getting a slight dent on them because they were so stiffly attached. I switched to an all-plastic keycap puller from my box of goodies, which solved the problem completely. Putting my new Sakura keys on was quick, easy, and incredibly satisfying.

I switched out all the keys to the more Sakura-heavy keycap set. It looks so pretty and perfectly matches my setup. (Photo: TechAU)

Final Thoughts

The Epomaker TH108 V2 Pro is a stunning example of what makes mechanical keyboards so addictive. It gives you a fantastic out-of-the-box chassis, beautiful side-profile aesthetics, upgraded tactile controls, and an all-in-one web driver that makes customization absolute bliss.

Whether you want to leave it stock or—like me—throw on some custom Sakura keycaps to make it truly your own, this keyboard is an absolute joy to type on and a gorgeous addition to any desk setup. And it’s a keyboard that won’t break the bank. Some professional-grade keyboards can cost in the range of $300-$400 AUD. But you can purchase the Epomaker TH108 V2 Pro directly from the website for $98.99 USD ($144 AUD). Now that’s a decent bargain.