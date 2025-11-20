Epson unveils a new 4K Ultra-Short-throw Laser Projector with sound by Bose

Epson has expanded its home cinema line-up in Australia today with the launch of the EH-LS670B. This new Ultra-Short Throw (UST) laser projector is designed to bring the big-screen experience to living rooms without the need for complicated installation, featuring an integrated audio system developed in partnership with Bose.

The ultra-short throw category has grown significantly in popularity, as it allows owners to place the unit just inches from the wall while projecting an image up to 120″. The EH-LS670B aims to replace the traditional television in the living room, offering 4K PRO-UHD resolution with HDR10 support.

One of the standout features of this model is the inclusion of Sound by Bose. Projectors are historically known for lacklustre internal audio, often necessitating a separate soundbar. The EH-LS670B attempts to solve this with a built-in 2.1-channel, 20W speaker system supporting Dolby Audio, designed to deliver room-filling sound and deep bass right out of the box.

On the visual front, the projector utilises Epson’s advanced 3-chip 3LCD technology. It boasts a high brightness of 3,600 lumens (both colour and white brightness), making it suitable for viewing during the day or in rooms with ambient light. It offers a dynamic contrast ratio of 5,000,000:1 and uses a laser light source which provides up to 20,000 hours of maintenance-free operation.

Epson is also leaning into Artificial Intelligence with this release. The EH-LS670B features AIPQ (Artificial Intelligence Picture Quality) and a Dynamic Colour Booster. According to Epson, this AI technology helps reduce banding, enhances contrast, and refines scenes to look more true-to-life.

For smart home integration, the unit runs on Google TV, providing native access to Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, and other Australian streaming apps without the need for external dongles. Connectivity is modernised with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

Gamers haven’t been left out, with the projector supporting an Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) to ensure responsive gameplay on the big screen.

Epson has also focused on ease of setup. The projector supports the Epson Setting Assistant app, which uses your smartphone’s camera to automatically correct projection distortion and fit the image to the wall in seconds.

Key Features:

Technology: 3LCD, 3-chip technology.

3LCD, 3-chip technology. Resolution: 4K PRO-UHD (Pixel shifting technology).

4K PRO-UHD (Pixel shifting technology). Brightness: 3,600 Lumens Colour and White brightness.

3,600 Lumens Colour and White brightness. Screen Size: Up to 120 inches (Ultra-Short Throw).

Up to 120 inches (Ultra-Short Throw). Audio: 2.1ch Sound by Bose (20W) with Dolby Audio.

2.1ch Sound by Bose (20W) with Dolby Audio. Smart OS: Built-in Google TV (Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, etc.).

Built-in Google TV (Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, etc.). Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, multiple HDMI ports.

Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, multiple HDMI ports. Gaming: Game Mode with ALLM support.

Game Mode with ALLM support. Warranty: 3-year projector warranty.

Pricing and Availability

The Epson EH-LS670B is available now in Australia and New Zealand.

Australia: $4,199 AUD

$4,199 AUD New Zealand: $4,499 NZD

You can purchase the projector via Epson.com.au and selected authorised retailers.