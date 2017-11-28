Epson’s first AR app is a 3D digital drone for their Moverio glasses

As part of its ongoing collaboration with global drone leader DJI, Epson, providers of the Moverio augmented reality (AR) smart eyewear platform, has announced the world’s first glasses-based augmented reality drone flight simulator app, developed by Y Media Labs exclusively for the Epson Moverio BT-300 (FPV/Drone Edition) smartglasses.

The application allows a user to fly a 3D digital drone in the real world using flight controllers from the latest DJI drones, including the Mavic Pro, Phantom 4, Inspire 2 and Spark. The simulator mirrors the natural, real-world movements of a DJI Mavic Pro, allowing new pilots to learn to fly and experienced pilots to sharpen their skills. A video demonstration of the app is available here.

DJI Partnerships, Romsin Oushana said,

“Augmented reality is set to revolutionize the industry with the ability to create a safer, more productive flight.” “The hands-free, heads-up experience delivered by the Epson Moverio BT-300 is the ideal way to experience aerial AR.”

The flight simulator experience is viewed through the Epson Moverio BT-300 smartglasses and includes a fly mode and two mini-games for advanced pilots. It will be published on the Moverio Apps Market later this year but can be experienced today at any DJI store or most local drone retailers.

Manager, New Ventures, Epson America, Eric Mizufuka said,

“This is arguably the first mainstream consumer application for augmented reality smartglasses. The ability to digitally ‘paint the sky’ is a game-changer in the drone market and will usher in an exciting range of applications. We’ve been very impressed with DJI’s updated Mobile SDK and look forward to continuing to invest in new applications and partnerships in this space.”

The application was created by Y Media Labs, a leading Silicon Valley-based creative technology agency, under the direction of the DJI and Epson Moverio teams.

Ashish Toshniwal, CEO of Y Media Labs said,

“We’re excited to partner with Epson and DJI to set the standard for high-value consumer experiences in the AR space by harnessing the power of cutting-edge technology and world-class design,”

The flight simulator is the first application in a series of aerial augmented reality applications being developed by Y Media in partnership with DJI and Epson. A full-featured AR app for the Epson Moverio smartglasses is being designed to enhance the safety, productivity and capabilities of DJI drones for hobbyists and professionals alike. It is scheduled to be launched by the end of the year.

Epson Moverio BT-300 smartglasses can be purchased from Epson Australia here for an RRP of $1,199.00