    Elder Scrolls Online: Players night comes to Melbourne this October

    Michelle Duke
    Melbourne gamers, it’s time to sharpen your blades and dust off your armour. The Elder Scrolls Online (ESO) is heading down under for a special one-night celebration.

    For one evening only, on Wednesday, October 8, Bethesda APAC and ACMI are teaming up to host ESO: Players Night, an exclusive after-hours event where fans can step into the world of Tamriel like never before.

    What’s Happening on the Night

    ESO: Players Night isn’t just about hanging out with fellow adventurers. It’s a full-scale celebration of the game that’s brought Tamriel to life for over 10 years. Here’s what you can expect:

    • Exclusive Access to ACMI’s Game Worlds Exhibition: See how Tamriel was built, from its earliest lore to its sprawling online world.
    • A Night of Activities: From themed experiences to striking photo ops, immersive decorations, and the iconic ESO soundtrack filling the halls.
    • Meet the Community & Creators: Connect with fellow players, local creators, and the team behind the game.
    • Hear From Rich Lambert, Studio Game Director at ZeniMax Online Studios: Listen to behind-the-scenes insights into creating and evolving ESO.

    Tickets on Sale Now

    Don’t miss on this one-of-a-think event. It event runs 7:00pm-10:30pm at ACMI’s Lightwell Space. Tickets are $59 and are available now through the ACMI website. But be quick. Spots are limited and bookings are essential.

    Whether you’re a long-time Elder Scrolls veteran or just setting out on your first quest, ESO: Players Night is a chance to celebrate the universe of Tamriel with the people who love it most, the player community.

    Grab your ticket, gather your party, and get ready for a night of adventure in Melbourne.

    Michelle Duke
    Michelle Dukehttps://mishmanners.info
    Mish is the Hackathon Queen, having participated in more than 400 events. Between being a Developer and Twitch streamer, Mish also finds time to pursue her keen interest in driving entrepreneurial culture in Melbourne's esports industry and has founded several tech companies.

