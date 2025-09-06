Melbourne gamers, it’s time to sharpen your blades and dust off your armour. The Elder Scrolls Online (ESO) is heading down under for a special one-night celebration.

For one evening only, on Wednesday, October 8, Bethesda APAC and ACMI are teaming up to host ESO: Players Night, an exclusive after-hours event where fans can step into the world of Tamriel like never before.

What’s Happening on the Night

ESO: Players Night isn’t just about hanging out with fellow adventurers. It’s a full-scale celebration of the game that’s brought Tamriel to life for over 10 years. Here’s what you can expect:

Exclusive Access to ACMI’s Game Worlds Exhibition: See how Tamriel was built, from its earliest lore to its sprawling online world.

A Night of Activities: From themed experiences to striking photo ops, immersive decorations, and the iconic ESO soundtrack filling the halls.

Meet the Community & Creators: Connect with fellow players, local creators, and the team behind the game.

Hear From Rich Lambert, Studio Game Director at ZeniMax Online Studios: Listen to behind-the-scenes insights into creating and evolving ESO.

Tickets on Sale Now

Don’t miss on this one-of-a-think event. It event runs 7:00pm-10:30pm at ACMI’s Lightwell Space. Tickets are $59 and are available now through the ACMI website. But be quick. Spots are limited and bookings are essential.

Whether you’re a long-time Elder Scrolls veteran or just setting out on your first quest, ESO: Players Night is a chance to celebrate the universe of Tamriel with the people who love it most, the player community.

Grab your ticket, gather your party, and get ready for a night of adventure in Melbourne.