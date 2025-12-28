EU expands USB-C charger rules to power bricks and monitors from 2028

The European Union is preparing to take its war on proprietary cables and electronic waste to the next level. After successfully forcing the smartphone industry to adopt USB-C, the focus is now shifting toward the bulky wall adapters and power bricks that clutter our homes and offices.

Starting from December 2028, new regulations will mandate that almost all external power supplies sold in the EU must feature a USB-C port. This move is designed to harmonise the charging experience for a much wider range of hardware, including internet routers, computer monitors, and smart home hubs.

While the rules are being drafted in Europe, the implications for the Australian market are significant. Manufacturers are unlikely to maintain separate production lines for different regions, meaning these universal standards will likely become the default for tech sold in Australia by the end of the decade.

Standardising the wall wart

For years, many of our peripheral devices have relied on proprietary “barrel jacks” or fixed cables that are permanently attached to the power brick. If the cable breaks or you lose the adapter, the entire device often becomes useless, leading to more junk in our landfill.

The new mandate requires that these power supplies not only use the USB-C standard but also support detachable cables. This ensures that if a cable is damaged, you can simply swap it out for any standard USB-C cable you already have in your drawer.

The regulation targets devices up to a power rating of 240W, covering everything from low-power modems to high-performance gaming monitors. This creates a future where a single high-quality GaN charger could potentially power every piece of tech on your desk.

Building on a successful foundation

This latest development is the logical next step in a phased rollout that began with the Radio Equipment Directive. We have already seen the first major impact in late 2024, when smartphones, tablets, and cameras were required to switch to USB-C for wired charging.

The next major milestone is set for April 2026, which is when laptops will fall under the same mandatory requirements. By the time the 2028 deadline for wall adapters arrives, the industry will have had years to refine the USB Power Delivery (PD) protocol.

For Australians, this means the transition will be relatively seamless. We are already seeing major brands like Apple and Samsung move away from including chargers in the box for phones, and this trend is expected to expand to larger appliances.

Environmental and economic impacts

The European Commission has released several projections highlighting the environmental benefits of these new standards. They estimate that the updated rules will lead to a 3% reduction in the total energy consumption of chargers by 2035.

When you factor in the millions of devices sold every year, that 3% adds up to a massive reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. The regulation also introduces tougher energy efficiency standards for “no-load” power consumption, meaning your chargers will draw less power when they are left plugged into the wall.

Financially, the savings for consumers are equally impressive. Officials project that these changes will save consumers roughly €100 million annually by 2035, which converts to approximately A$163,000,000 per year at current rates.

The end of the proprietary cable mess

One of the most frustrating aspects of modern tech is the sheer volume of different cables required for different devices. Whether it is a specific voltage for a router or a unique tip for a laptop, the current system is inefficient and confusing.

By mandating the USB-PD standard, the EU is ensuring that chargers and devices can “talk” to each other to negotiate the correct voltage and current. This smart communication prevents damage to devices and ensures that your fast-charging brick actually delivers the speed it promises.

A new “Common Charger” logo will also be introduced to help consumers identify compliant products at a glance. This labelling will provide clear information about the maximum power output, making it easier to match your charger to your specific device.

Innovation vs standardisation

The move hasn’t been without its detractors, who argue that government intervention could slow down the development of next-generation charging tech. Some industry critics suggest that by locking in USB-C, the EU is effectively picking a winner and making it harder for new, more efficient ports to emerge.

They argue that if a revolutionary new charging method is invented in the coming years, it may face a steep regulatory climb to reach the market. However, supporters of the move point out that the standard is flexible enough to evolve, as seen with the recent jump from 100W to 240W in the USB-C spec.

“Having common chargers for our smartphones, laptops and other devices we use every day is a smart move that puts consumers first while reducing energy losses and emissions.” Dan Jørgensen, Commissioner for Energy and Housing, European Commission.

What this means for Australian consumers

Australian tech enthusiasts have long been vocal about the need for better standardisation. While we don’t have local laws that mirror the EU’s mandate yet, we are the direct beneficiaries of their regulatory muscle.

When you go to buy a new Wi-Fi router or an ultrawide monitor in 2029, there is a very high chance it will come with a standard USB-C power input. This simplifies cable management and makes it far easier to set up a clean, minimal workspace without a dozen different power bricks tucked away in a cable tray.

It also means you can invest in one or two high-quality, high-wattage chargers and use them across all your gear. High-end chargers often retail for anywhere between A$80 and A$200, so being able to reuse them across multiple product generations is a win for the wallet.

Preparing for a USB-C future

The transition to a universal charging ecosystem is now well and truly inevitable. Manufacturers have been given a clear timeline to adapt their designs, and the move toward detachable cables is a massive win for product longevity.

For those of us in Australia, the shift is already visible in the latest gadgets hitting the shelves at retailers like JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman. The days of the “everything drawer” full of tangled, proprietary cables are finally coming to an end.

As we move closer to the 2028 deadline, we can expect to see even more innovation in the charging space. GaN technology will likely become the standard, allowing for smaller, more efficient adapters that can handle the power needs of everything from a pair of earbuds to a high-end desktop monitor.

For more information, head to https://single-market-economy.ec.europa.eu/sectors/electrical-and-electronic-engineering-industries-eei/radio-equipment-directive-red/one-common-charging-solution-all_en